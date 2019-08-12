Clearfield Borough
Police were dispatched to CNB main branch for an activated panic alarm. Upon arrival, it was learned that it was a false alarm.
———
Police responded to a non reportable accident in the area of North 2nd Street and East Locust Street. It was learned that an ATA bus had struck a parked car.
———
Police were dispatched to the area of Bigler Avenue for a male sitting in the middle of the roadway in a wheelchair. The elderly male had both lanes of traffic blocked. Upon
police arrival, the male was removed from the roadway and transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a mental health evaluation.
———
Police were requested to conduct a welfare check on an elderly female at her residence. It was found that the female was not home and was out grocery shopping.
———
Police were dispatched to a residence on Bigler Avenue for a male who was coming off drugs and possibly was armed with a handgun. The male tried fleeing from the rear of
the residence but was taken into custody by officers and transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a mental health evaluation. Lawrence Township Police assisted.
———
Police were dispatched to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a 302 patient who had walked out of the hospital. The male returned and not further action needed to be taken.
———
Officers were dispatched to the parking lot of Mary’s Place for a male who was possibly passed out in his car. Upon arrival, police determined the male was not under the influence and was just sleeping. It appeared as if the male lives in his car.
———
Officers assisted State Parole at an East Locust residence. One male was taken into custody.
———
Officers were dispatched to a West Locust Street residence for a physical domestic. A female reportedly was struck by her boyfriend. The female had injuries to her face. Further investigation.
———
Police viewed a male walking on the sidewalk in the area of Leavy Avenue and South 2nd Street. The male appeared to be manifestly under the influence of controlled substances. It was found that the male was also wanted by State Parole. Due to the level of intoxication, the male was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield.
———
Police responded to the area of Bigler Road for an incident of harassment. A male reportedly exited his truck and confronted another group of males. Both parties began yelling at one another. The male then got back in his truck and left. Both parties agreed not to contact one another. Both parties declined to press charges.
Lawrence Township
Yesterday at 1:55 a.m. police initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of state Route 879 and Park Avenue and discovered Breanna Jordan, 27, and Jason Jordan, 35, both of Curwensville were in possession of prescription narcotics and paraphernalia during a probable cause search of the vehicle. Charges are pending.
———
Police conducted a traffic stop on the Clearfield Shawville Highway Friday at 6:51 p.m. and discovered the driver Brandon Ogden, 32, of Clearfield was driving with a suspended license. The vehicle was searched and police found methamphetamine. The passenger Christopher Hanes was found to have an active warrant from the Lawrence Township police. Ogden was taken into custody for a probation violation and was placed in the Clearfield County Jail and Hanes was arraigned before a judge for the warrant. Drug possession and related charges are also pending against Ogden.
State Police at Rockview
Someone spray painted profane images and words on the dugouts of the baseball fields along N. 12th Street in Philipsburg sometime on July 14-15. Damage is estimated at $20. The investigation continues.
———
A 72-year-old woman reported that she received a letter from the Social Security Administration congratulating her on creating an online account when she didn’t do it herself.
The woman contacted the Social Security Administration who said someone had stolen her identity and set up an online account and changed her address in an effort to collect her Social Security. The investigation continues.
———
Thursday at 10:11 a.m. Don Carter, 69, of Essex was driving a 2005 Cadillac CTS south on US-322 in Philipsburg, Centre County when he ran the red light at the intersection with Presqueisle Street and collided with a 2015 Honda Fit operated by Dorothy Bean, 80, of Philipsburg.
Both drivers suffered minor injuries and were transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center my Moshannon EMS for treatment. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. Carter was cited for traffic control devices.
Both vehicles were removed by Emigh’s Towing.
———
Thursday at 9 a.m. in Rush Township, Andrew Vezza, 33, of Clearfield was driving a 2015 Ford Focus west on US-322 when he ran a red light at the intersection with 9th Street and collided with a 2004 Buick Park Avenue operated by Joselyn Czap, 80, of Philipsburg. Czap’s vehicle crossed over the lane and struck a 2015 Ram 2500 operated by Roger Ishler, 47, of Winburne.
Czap suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported by Moshannon Valley EMS to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment. All three drivers were wearing seat belts. The Ford and Buick sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene. The Philipsburg Fire Department assisted on the scene.
———
A 71-year-old Howard man discovered someone stole his identity and attempted to change his address with the Social Security Administration. The victim contacted the Social Security Administration to have the changes halted.
———
On July 30 at 8:46 p.m., Quintan Grassmyer, 19, of Tyrone was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger on Coaldale Road in Rush Township when he lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a left curve. The vehicle left the road and struck several shrubs before overturning onto its roof. He was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. He was cited for driving at a safe speed.
State Police at DuBois
On Aug. 1 at 10:16 p.m. William Donley, 32, of Julian was driving a 2012 Mack Truck in the left lane of Interstate 80 near mile marker 87 in Washington Township, Jefferson County when he swerved out of the left lane, which was a dead lane for construction and went into the path of a 2009 Cadillac Escalade operated by Felix Fernandes, 42, of Lincoln Rhode Island causing him to swerve into the left lane and collide with a parked 2016 Mack Truck.
Fernandes and passenger Jackie Fernandes, 41, of Lincoln RI both suffered suspected serious injuries and were transported by DuBois EMS to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment. A 16-year-old male passenger and Taylor Duarte, 23, of Pawtucket, R.I. suffered a possible injuries and were transported by DuBois EMS to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment. All involved were wearing seat belts.
Donley was cited for roadways laned for traffic.
DuBois City
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsy
Someone spray-painted vulgarities on a red Chevrolet Blazer parked at 1262 Solley Road in Burnside Township on Thursday between 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. The victim was a 29-year-old Westover man.
State Police at Ridgway
Yesterday at 7:25 a.m. Roger Mills, 62, of Bernville was driving a 2008 Honda Goldwing motorcycle with passenger Linda Mills, 67, of Bernville on Mount Zion Road, Jay Township, Elk County when the motorcycle struck a deer that had run onto the road. Both were wearing helmets, eye protection and proper motorcycle attire and Roger Mills suffered minor injuries and was transported to Penn Highlands Elk for treatment. Linda Mills was not injured.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.