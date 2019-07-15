Lawrence Township
Police responded to a residence along the Glen Richey Highway for a report of a burglary. The investigation revealed the incident was related to an ongoing civil property dispute and involved allegations from all involved parties. The investigation continues.
State Police at DuBois
On July 4, Kimberly Stoneberg, 32, of Reynoldsvillse was driving a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee north on state Route 940 in Winslow Township, Jefferson County when she suffered a medical emergency. A passenger attempted to regain control of the vehicle but was unable to do so and the vehicle went off the road and struck a utility pole. Stoneberg was transported by Reynoldsville Ambulance Service to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment. The 7-year-old female passenger and the 6-year-old male passenger were not injured. All involved were wearing seat belts.
Also assisting were the Reynoldsville Fire Department, and DuBois EMS.
State Police at Punxsy
A backyard shed was burglarized along the Burnside McGee Highway in Bell Township sometime between June 30 and July 3. The following items were stolen: a Homelite 20-inch chainsaw with $100, a jar of sockets worth $30, an oscillating saw worth $50, men’s Carolina workbooks size 9.5 worth $200, a 5-gallon gas can worth $15 and a Coleman red and white 15-gallon cooler worth $40.
———
A M44 Magnum revolver with a brown leather cowboy western style holster was stolen from a residence along Young Road in Young Township, Jefferson County sometime between May 15 and June 26.