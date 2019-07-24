Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police received a report where a female repeatedly drove past a male’s residence. The male obtained the license plate but when doing so the female was to have jumped on the male’s vehicles.
———
Police responded to Sheetz and assisted a motorist with gaining entrance into their vehicle.
———
Police responded to a verbal domestic on S. 5th Street. Police were able to get both parties to calm down and separate for the night.
———
Police received a report that a male may have touched a juvenile in a manner that was inappropriate.
———
Police received a report of an individual driving the wrong way on N. 2nd Street.
———
Police assisted Lawrence Township police at the jail with a male out of control.
Lawrence Township
Monday at 8:47 p.m. police received a report of reckless driving, trespass by motor vehicle, and criminal mischief in the area of the Rails To Trails behind C. Classic Dodge. Corey Harris got into an argument with a female and acted recklessly and caused property damage. He will be cited.
———
Saturday police responded to a verbal altercation between two females who were floating down the river on tubes. Police made contact with the women, Jennifer Durnell, 35, of DuBois, and Samantha Beattie, 26, of DuBois, and discovered they were highly intoxicated. They were both cited with public drunkenness.
———
Police responded to Sheetz for a disturbance Monday at 11:32 p.m. Police made contact with Griselda Dressler, 39, of Bellefonte, who had scattered clothing and other items throughout the parking lot.
It was determined Dressler was under the influence and she was found in the possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. She was housed in the CCJ until she became sober.
Curwensville Boro
No report.
State Police at Rockview
Someone painted racial words and obscene caricatures on and around the Philipsburg-Osceola first base dugout at 502 Philips St., Philipsburg, Centre County sometime between Thursday and Monday. Damage is estimated at $100.
———
Sunday at 10:47 p.m. Harold Foltz, 40, of Philipsburg, removed cigarettes worth $8.02 and a lighter worth $1.58 from the Minit Mart in Philipsburg, Centre County.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
A three-vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 80 in Pine Creek Township Monday at 2:20 p.m. Jeanrene Vil, 34, of Spring Valley, was driving a 2013 Kia Optima east near mile marker 84 when it was raining. She was driving too fast for conditions causing her to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle went off the road, struck a guide rail, traveled back onto the road and was struck by a 2019 International Harvester operated by David Jans, 49, of York. Vil’s vehicle then went into the left lane and struck a 2019 Volvo operated by Johongir Bozarov, 39, of Philadelphia.
Vil suffered a head/neck injury and was transported by Jefferson County EMS to UPMC Altoona for treatment.
All operators were wearing seat belts.
Vil’s vehicle was towed from the scene. The other two vehicles sustained minor damage.
DuBois City
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsy
The Bureau of Liquor Control cited LJ&W (Budget Beverage) of 217 N. 3rd Street, Clearfield, for receiving payment for alcoholic beverages with other than a licensee checks, cashiers checks and money orders. on Nov. 2, 12, 24, Dec. 8, 31 of 2018 and Jan. 26, 2019. The charges will be brought before an administrative law judge who can impose penalties of $50-$1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for serious offenses. The judge can also impose a license suspension or revocation based on the severity of the offense and can mandate training for the licensee.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.