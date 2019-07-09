Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
Cody Shaw, 28, of Philipsburg was arrested for DUI-controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 3000 block of Morrisdale Allport Highway Saturday at 11:30 p.m.
———
State police received a call from an unknown female requesting help at a residence on Empire Road in Morris Township Saturday at 2:30 a.m. Upon arrival police made contact with the home owner who said her parents were arguing earlier. From a window an unknown male victim was observed passed out on the floor. Police made contact with the male who had fresh wounds on his face and neck and was found to be under the influence of heroin and alcohol.
EMS was summoned and the 41-year-old Philipsburg man was transported to the hospital for treatment.
The state police still doesn’t know exactly what took place at the residence and the investigation continues.
———
Someone entered a residence on Jacks Lane in Decatur Township sometime between 8 p.m. and 12:25 p.m. Saturday or Sunday by sliding a window open and unlocking the door. Once inside they stole a crossbow worth $300 and a hunting knife worth $50.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
———
Someone stole a trampoline worth $150 from outside a residence on Dutchtown Road in Bigler Township sometime Thursday or Friday between 6 p.m. and 3 a.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
———
Someone damaged a fence at 304 Curtain St., Osceola Mills. The damage occurred over a year ago. Damage is estimated at $100. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Boro
No report.
State Police at Rockview
Friday at 5:48 a.m. Manuel Banos, 58, of Sherman Oaks, California was driving a 2019 Dodge Journey north of state Route 350 in Rush Township, Centre County when his vehicle struck a deer that had run onto the roadway. Banos, and passengers Maria Sanchez Banos, 40, and an 8-year-old male and a 14-year-old male, all of Sherman Oaks, were wearing seat belts and were not injured. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed form the scene.
———
Someone damaged a 2014 Ford Fusion with an unknown object on Turnpike Street, Milesburg, Centre County on Thursday and fled in an unknown direction. The vehicle was owned by a 27-year-old Milesburg woman. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
———
A theft and assault occurred at the Suds Laundromat on Pleasantview Boulevard, Spring Township, Centre County, Sunday at 8:25 p.m. The male suspect entered the laundromat and removed change from the change machine. When he was confronted by the owner’s son there was a brief scuffle and the son suffered minor injuries when he fell. The suspect then entered a red SUV with a driver and fled south towards Bellefonte. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsy
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.