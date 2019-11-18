Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
State police attempted a traffic stop on Justin Hubler, 34, of West Decatur, on Blackburn Road yesterday at 12:44 a.m. on Blackburn Road but Hubler fled at a high rate of speed. He turned onto Lamison Lane and onto an ATV trail in a wooded area. He eventually exited the vehicle and fled on foot before he was captured and taken into custody.
Hubler was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and had warrants out for his arrest.
He was placed in the CCJ and charges are pending for fleeing and eluding police, drug possession and DUI.
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
Police responded to the Rodeway Inn for a disorder involving a female with methamphetamine and a firearm. Upon arrival police spoke to the female, Taylor Snyder, 23, of Clearfield and found she was in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and two firearms, one of which is stolen. She was housed in the Clearfield County Jail.
The room was rented by her ex-boyfriend Michael Smith. Police asked him to come to the police station to give a statement and to recover his belongings that were seized in the incident.
Smith arrived at the police station and was found to be carrying methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a firearm in a backpack. He was taken into custody and placed in the CCJ.
———
Police responded to Lawrence Park Village for a a reported assault, Thursday. Michael Shaffer, 41, of Clearfield reportedly struck a 17-year-old male on the chest before fleeing on foot. Citations for harassment and disorderly conduct are pending.
———
Police conducted a traffic stop on Michael Keith Rose, 29, of Clearfield, on Washington Avenue in Hyde yesterday at 12:53 a.m. Rose was found to be carrying a firearm with an expired permit. Charges are pending.
———
Police conducted a traffic stop on Mackenzie Britton, 23, of Osceola Mills, on US 322 yesterday at 2:48 a.m. It was discovered she was under the influence of alcohol and was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a blood draw. Charges are pending lab test results.
Curwensville Boro
State Police at Rockview
Ronald Hertzog, 57, of State College, was driving on Penns Valley Road in Haines Township, Centre County, Friday at 6:30 p.m. when he struck a deer that had run onto the roadway. He was wearing a seat belt and was not injured but his vehicle was disabled and was towed from the scene.
———
A 91-year-old female was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Axeman Road in Spring Township, Centre County on Nov. 3. She was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment of injuries. She is suspected of driving under the influence and charges are pending lab test results.
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsy
Friday at 7:27 p.m. state police stopped an 18-year-old female for traffic offenses and she was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges are pending.
———
Friday at 5:45 p.m. Carissa Micale, 28, of Reynoldsville was driving on US 322 in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County when she struck a deer that had run onto the roadway. She was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. The vehicle was disabled and was towed from the scene.
———
Tuesday at 6:18 p.m. Steven Huff was driving a 2005 Subaru Baja on Main Street in Chest Township when he traveled too fast for conditions and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle spun and struck a utility pole before rolling onto its side. Huff was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. The vehicle was removed by Scott’s Towing.
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
