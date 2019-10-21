State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
Police responded to a residence along Turnpike Avenue for a domestic incident Saturday at 8:31 p.m. Upon arrival, police spoke to a female who said her ex was under the influence and was refusing to leave. Craig Houchins, 42, was arrested and placed in the Clearfield County Jail. Charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness are pending.
Curwensville Boro
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsy
A 31-year-old Punxsutawney male reported items were stolen from his 1999 Jeep Wrangler while it was parked at the Park and Ride at the intersection of state Route 119 and 436 between Oct. 7 and 11. The items stolen include a Trump Trucker hat worth $15, a red Trump Trucker hat worth $15, wood framed sunglasses worth $10, a registration card KJJ2342 worth $30, a garage door opener worth $100. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
State Police at Ridgway
Someone broke into the maintenance building at Bendigo State Park in Jones Township Elk County Saturday by curing the screen of a window and forcing the window open by breaking the two locking latches. It is unknown what took place as nothing was stolen. Damage to the screen and window is estimated at $50. The investigation continues.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.