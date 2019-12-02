Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
On Aug. 15, Kenneth Sacolic, 49, of Coalport, stole a hoagie worth $3.99, a box of cereal worth $6.79, bagel bites worth $3.49, a gallon of milk worth $454 and ice tea worth $2.49 from the Nittany Minit Mart in Coalport. The incident was caught on surveillance cameras and charges are pending.
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
Curwensville Boro
Police received a complaint from a resident of 4th Avenue who said they are receiving numerous phone scam calls from someone claiming to be from the electric company. Police remind residents to not give out personal information.
———
Police responded to Filbert Street for a reported hit-and-run accident. A Dodge Durango reportedly hit a parked car and drove off. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
———
A female was taken into custody for outstanding warrants following a traffic stop.
———
Police received a complaint from an elderly female who said she received a call from someone claiming to be her grandson. Police are reminding residents to not give out personal information.
———
Police responded to a domestic dispute where a male assaulted a female. Charges are pending.
State Police at Rockview
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
Friday at 3:20 p.m. Earl Aimino, 80, of Indiana, was driving a 2009 Ford F-250 Supercab north on W. Main Street in Sykesville, Jefferson County when he fell asleep at the wheel. The vehicle crossed the center line, hit a utility pole and overturned. He sustained suspected minor injuries but he was flown to UPMC Altoona by helicopter for a medical evaluation. He was wearing a seat belt.
Aimino was cited for careless driving.
———
Friday at 4 p.m. Ronald Blair, 34, of Falls Creek, became engaged with a domestic incident with a 39-year-old female in Falls Creek, Jefferson County. Blair fled the scene but was arrested and placed in the Jefferson County Jail. Blair also had numerous warrants for his arrest. The investigation continues.
DuBois City
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsy
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
