Lawrence Township
Wednesday, police were notified that a 49-year-old Clearfield woman was the victim of access device fraud. The suspect is a 25-year-old male. The investigation continues.
State Police at DuBois
Friday at 8:50 p.m. state police conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Route 219 in Sandy Township. The 38-year-old DuBois woman driver was suspected of driving under the influence of prescription medications and was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for a legal blood draw. She was then placed in the Clearfield County Jail on domestic relations warrants. The investigation continues.
State police conducted a traffic stop on a 49-year-old Clearfield woman on U.S. Route 322 in Union Township and was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for a blood draw for suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana. A small amount of marijuana was also seized in the traffic stop. The investigation continues.
Police conducted a traffic stop along the Clearfield Shawville Highway on Friday. It was determined the driver, Chad Husted, 31, of West Decatur, was under the influence of a controlled substance. Husted refused to leave the vehicle and resisted arrest. He was eventually taken into custody and was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Husted was then housed in the Clearfield County Jail on a probation violation.