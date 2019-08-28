Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Aug. 19 at 9 p.m. police arrived on the 200-block of Curtin Street and took Crystal Shelvin of Houtzdale into custody for a felony warrant out of New Jersey. She was charged with arrest prior to requisition through District Court 46-3-03.
On Aug. 26 at 3 p.m., police investigated an incident of theft and criminal mischief on Manning Drive where two suspects damaged a Ring security doorbell. An 18-year-old male and 10-year-old female, both of Kylertown, were arrested. Charges were filed through 46-3-03.
Clearfield Borough
Police received a report of a theft that occurred on Temple Avenue. Multiple items were stolen out of a parked vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
Police received a report of a retail theft that occurred at CVS. The investigation is ongoing.
Police made contact with a wanted male on South 4th Street. The male was able to satisfy the warrant.
Police responded to a security alarm on Elk Avenue. Upon arrival, police determined that the noise was coming from a faulty smoke detector.
Police responded to a report of a vehicle swerving on the roadway. Police arrived in the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.
Police responded to a noise complaint on East 10th Street. Upon arrival, the noise was unfounded.
Lawrence Township
On Aug. 27 at 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a call of a possible retail theft at Walmart in Clearfield. A female suspect, Danielle Aughenbaugh of Glen Richey, was found to be concealing various items in her purse as well as being in possession of drug paraphernalia. Aughenbaugh was interviewed, trespassed, and removed from property. Charges to be filed.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No Report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.