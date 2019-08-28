Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

On Aug. 19 at 9 p.m. police arrived on the 200-block of Curtin Street and took Crystal Shelvin of Houtzdale into custody for a felony warrant out of New Jersey. She was charged with arrest prior to requisition through District Court 46-3-03.

———

On Aug. 26 at 3 p.m., police investigated an incident of theft and criminal mischief on Manning Drive where two suspects damaged a Ring security doorbell. An 18-year-old male and 10-year-old female, both of Kylertown, were arrested. Charges were filed through 46-3-03.

Clearfield Borough

Police received a report of a theft that occurred on Temple Avenue. Multiple items were stolen out of a parked vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

———

Police received a report of a retail theft that occurred at CVS. The investigation is ongoing.

———

Police made contact with a wanted male on South 4th Street. The male was able to satisfy the warrant.

———

Police responded to a security alarm on Elk Avenue. Upon arrival, police determined that the noise was coming from a faulty smoke detector.

———

Police responded to a report of a vehicle swerving on the roadway. Police arrived in the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.

———

Police responded to a noise complaint on East 10th Street. Upon arrival, the noise was unfounded.

Lawrence Township

On Aug. 27 at 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a call of a possible retail theft at Walmart in Clearfield. A female suspect, Danielle Aughenbaugh of Glen Richey, was found to be concealing various items in her purse as well as being in possession of drug paraphernalia. Aughenbaugh was interviewed, trespassed, and removed from property. Charges to be filed.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No Report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

