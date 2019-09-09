State Police at Clearfield
On Tuesday, Ronald Stiles 44, of Hyde walked into the garage of JRS Enterprises along the Philipsburg Bigler Highway in Decatur Township and assaulted a male victim by pushing and punching him several times before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.
Stiles was charged with harassment and trespassing.
———
On Sept. 1 at approximately 4:30 a.m. someone used a side-by-side utility vehicle to do donuts damaging a yard and driveway along Stumptown Road in Decatur Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
———
A vehicle was vandalized sometime Wednesday or Thursday in Jordan Township. The 2003 Hyundai Tiburon was parked on the victim’s property along Buck Run Road in Irving when the suspect(s) arrived in an unknown vehicle, stole the battery from the Hyundai and shot three .223 rifle rounds into the rear passenger side quarter panel, shattered a passenger side window, cracked the windshield and attempted to pry open the trunk and damaged the right rear taillight assembly before fleeing the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Boro
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsy
Friday at 9:50 p.m. Clearfield County 911 received a cell phone call from an unidentified male who said he was lost in the woods. The last known location of the cell phone was State Gamelands No. 262 east of Glen Campbell in Indiana County. A thorough search of the area was conducted but the caller was not found.
———
On Aug. 30 at 4:30 p.m. Philip Young, 54, of Mahaffey was driving a motorized bicycle on Colonel Drake Highway in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County when he fell off the bicycle and onto the roadway suffering moderate injuries to his head and face. He was transported to Punxsutawney Hospital for treatment. It was determined he was under the influence of alcohol and charges are pending pending lab test results.
State Police at Ridgway
Saturday at 3:32 p.m. Geraldine Bell, 53, of Ridgway arrived at the barracks to take possession of her purse that was found near Sandy Beach Park in Ridgway Township, Elk County when it was determined she was in the possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. Charges are pending
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.