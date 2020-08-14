State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
Yesterday, police responded to a report of a male under the influence of a controlled substance at the truck stop along the Clearfield Shawville Highway. Police located the Christopher Melvin, 30, of Pittsburgh, near the fuel pumps and he engaged in a fight with police officers before being taken into custody. Melvin was also found to be possessing synthetic marijuana. The male later engaged in a fight with police in the patrol car and again at Penn Highlands Clearfield. The male was ultimately housed in the Clearfield County Jail and charges have been filed.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.
Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
Four juveniles were cited for trespassing after they were caught in a wooded/field near Mine Road in Luthersburg/Brady Township yesterday. The area was properly posted as no trespassing and all four were cited. The juveniles were a 14-year-old female from DuBois, a 14-year-old female from Curwensville, a 17-year-old male from Brockway and a 16-year-old male from DuBois.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.