State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

Yesterday, police responded to a report of a male under the influence of a controlled substance at the truck stop along the Clearfield Shawville Highway. Police located the Christopher Melvin, 30, of Pittsburgh, near the fuel pumps and he engaged in a fight with police officers before being taken into custody. Melvin was also found to be possessing synthetic marijuana. The male later engaged in a fight with police in the patrol car and again at Penn Highlands Clearfield. The male was ultimately housed in the Clearfield County Jail and charges have been filed.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

Four juveniles were cited for trespassing after they were caught in a wooded/field near Mine Road in Luthersburg/Brady Township yesterday. The area was properly posted as no trespassing and all four were cited. The juveniles were a 14-year-old female from DuBois, a 14-year-old female from Curwensville, a 17-year-old male from Brockway and a 16-year-old male from DuBois.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

