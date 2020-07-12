State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
Police received a report of possible drug activity at the Roadway Inn along Clearfield Woodland Highway on Thursday.
Upon responding, officers made contact with a female in the parking lot identified as Desiri Bussard, 21, of DuBois. During the investigation, officers located drug paraphernalia and heroin on Bussard, to which she was taken into custody. Bussard relayed she had been staying at the motel with her boyfriend, Jeffrey Bearer, 39, of DuBois, and a search warrant was obtained for the room.
Upon executing the search warrant, officers located approximately 27 grams of heroin packaged for distribution, approximately 4.7 grams of mushrooms, methamphetamine, a scale, package material and drug paraphernalia.
Bussard was charged with possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy and other charges. She was housed in the Clearfield County Jail on $100,000 bail. Her boyfriend, Bearer, was housed in CCJ on a separate incident.
Curwensville Borough
State Police at Rockview
Bigler Township Regional Police
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
Saturday at 2:13 a.m. police attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on US-219 in Sandy Township when the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. The chase ended when the vehicle struck a mailbox along Sher De Lin Road. The 34-year-old DuBois man showed signs of impairment and troopers found drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine inside of the vehicle. Charges are pending.
———
Several vehicles were traveling in a funeral procession on the Greenville Pile in Bloom Township Friday at 10:12 a.m. when the procession came to a stop but one vehicle did not stop in time and caused a chain reaction collision involving a three vehicles. Two people suffered minor injuries and were transported to Penn Highland DuBois by ambulance for treatment. All involved were wearing seat belts. The Brady Township Fire Department, Brady Township Ambulance and DuBois EMS assisted on scene.
———
On June 25 at 10:27 p.m. Charles Crawford 72, of Pittsburgh, was driving on Rimer Road in Brady Township when he was involved in single vehicle accident. He was found to be under the influence of alcohol and charges were filed.
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
