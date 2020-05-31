State Police at Clearfield
Thomas Jacob, 25, of Weedville was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on the Clearfield Shawville Highway in Lawrence Township on May 21. He was a passenger in the vehicle.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
State Police at Rockview
State police are investigating a reported theft from a motor vehicle on Pine Glen Road in Burnside Township, Centre County Thursday. The suspect is a white male and the victim is a 58-year-old Kathaus man.
Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
Theodore Wells, 32, of DuBois, was killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday at 7:26 p.m. He was riding a 2020 Harley Davidson Road Glide east on Kriner Road in Brady Township when he left the road, struck a culvert and went airborne and was thrown from the motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet; he was pronounced dead on the scene by Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder.
———
A 48-year-old Hollidaysburg woman was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop on Maple Avenue, DuBois Friday at 10:40 p.m.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.