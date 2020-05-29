State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

No report.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

State Police at Rockview

A traffic stop was conducted on a 2000 Nissan Maxima on N. 5th Street in Philipsburg, Centre County on Wednesday at 8:40 p.m. The trooper detected the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. A search was conducted which resulted in the seizure of suspected marijuana. Charges are pending against a 29-year-old Port Matilda man.

———

A firearm was reported stolen in Burnside Township, Centre County. The stolen weapon was an Aldens (Chieftan) Manufactured by Savage Axis 2 wooden stock rifle valued at $500. The victim is a 65-year-old Karthaus man. The investigation continues.

Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

