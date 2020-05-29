State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
State Police at Rockview
A traffic stop was conducted on a 2000 Nissan Maxima on N. 5th Street in Philipsburg, Centre County on Wednesday at 8:40 p.m. The trooper detected the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. A search was conducted which resulted in the seizure of suspected marijuana. Charges are pending against a 29-year-old Port Matilda man.
A firearm was reported stolen in Burnside Township, Centre County. The stolen weapon was an Aldens (Chieftan) Manufactured by Savage Axis 2 wooden stock rifle valued at $500. The victim is a 65-year-old Karthaus man. The investigation continues.
Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.