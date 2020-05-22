State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Police noticed two vehicles in parked at the Lower Witmer Park after hours. Contact was made with the individuals and they were informed that the park was closed.
———
Police received a call about an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. A short time later, the victim called back and stated the vehicle was returned and did not wish to pursue charges.
———
Police conducted a traffic stop on East Locust Street for a summary violation. Upon further investigation, it was found that the vehicle did not have valid registration, insurance and the driver had a suspended license. It was also found that the car displayed a fraudulent inspection sticker. The vehicle was towed from the scene and the driver will be receiving multiple citations.
———
Police received a report about an incident of harassment at a residence on Nichols Street. The incident is still under further investigation.
———
This department was requested to assist Lawrence Township Police on a traffic stop. Officers assisted as needed.
———
Police were dispatched to the area of South 2nd Street and Park Avenue for a female laying on the sidewalk. Upon arrival, it was found that the female was complaining of dizziness. Drug paraphernalia was found on the female in plain sight. The female was transported to Penn Highlands via EMS. Charges pending.
———
Police assisted probation at a residence on the 200 block of Clearfield Street. One male was taken into custody and transported to CCJ by Clearfield Probation Officers.
———
Police responded to a report of suspicious individuals in the area of Park Place. Contact was made with the individuals and one male was found to be in possession of an illegal substance. Charges pending.
———
Police responded to a residence on North 2nd Street for a psychological emergency. One female agreed to be transported to Penn Highlands by officers to undergo a mental health evaluation.
———
Police received a report of a dog barking in the area of West Locust Street during late nighttime hours. Contact was made with the owner and she took the dog inside.
Lawrence Township
Patrick Kelly, 26, of Millport, N.Y., is accused of threatening to shoot a 30-year-old female and her 50-year-old mother on May 13. Charges are pending.
———
A 24-year-old Brooklyn, N.Y. woman attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at Snappy’s on May 8. The investigation revealed the woman had successfully passed a fake $100 bill the day before. Charges of forgery, theft by deception and receiving stolen property are pending.
———
A resident of Lawrence Park Village reported receiving threatening messages from known people. The investigation continues.
Curwensville Borough
State Police at Rockview
A 36-year-old Morrisdale resident was arrested for DUI-controlled substances on Mill Road, Rush Township, Centre County on May 1.
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
Wednesday, a 67-year-old E. DuBois Avenue woman reported someone took a Toro push mower off of her back porch.
———
Employees of Falls Creek Sheetz reported a suspicious male dressed in all black, sitting at an outside table with several bags on Wednesday. Officers spoke to the man who reported he was on his way from Lock Haven to Shippenville and had just stopped to rest.
———
A vehicle driven by a 27-year-old Brockway man was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting a vehicle driven by a 45-year-old DuBois man that was stopped in traffic. Upon arrival officers performed field sobriety testing on the Brockway man, which led to him being transported to Penn Highlands for blood testing. Charges are pending.
———
Officers received a report of a beagle running loose in the area of US-219/S. Brady Street. Officers were unable to catch the dog and attempted to locate a possible owner to no avail.
———
A 43-year-old man reported an open fire at a Circle Road residence that he felt was too high and might damage the siding on his residence. Upon arrival officers located the resident hosting the fire who agreed to let it die down.
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ebensburg
