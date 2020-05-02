State Police at Clearfield
A Chester Hill resident attempted to commit suicide by taking an excess of Gabapentin pills on Wednesday.
———
State police are investigating a reported Protection From Abuse order in Graham Township on April 19. A Morrisdale woman allegedly received third party contact from the suspect. The investigation continues.
———
An 81-year-old New Millport man was charged with violating a Protection From Abuse Order on a New Millport woman on Wednesday.
———
Tuesday at 3:22 p.m. a 17-year-old male was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Impala on Schoonover Road in Graham Township when he fell asleep at the wheel. The vehicle went off the road and hit a small tree.
The teen was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.
The driver will be cited for driving on the right side of roadway.
———
There was a hit-and-run accident Monday in Chester Hill. A vehicle was diving north on Florence Street when it made a left turn onto W. Pine Street, went off the road, struck a metal pole and then the corner of a garage before fleeing in a western direction.
The vehicle is likely to be a Pontiac Vibe with passenger side corner damage and driver’s side corner damage.
Anyone with information on the identity of the driver or the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to contact the state police.
———
Tuesday at 3:39 p.m. Kevin Vanderpool, 58, of Hudson, Michigan was driving a 2003 Ford F-350 on Interstate 80 in Pine Township when his vehicle was sideswiped by another vehicle that had crossed the center line. The other vehicle did not stop. Vanderpool was wearing a seat belt and was not injured; his vehicle sustained minor damage.
———
Sunday state police initiated a pursuit of an unknown white ATV traveling on state Route 865 and continued to travel through Coalport. The male operator has yet been identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a report of possible retail theft at a local business. Police made contact with the suspected male. The male informed police that he was going to steal something but put the item back. The male was found to have a warrant and multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia and controlled substances on his person.
———
Police responded to a report of a motorized three-wheeler at the fair grounds. Police warned the male of his actions.
———
Police received a report of a missing firearm that is presumed to be stolen. Police are investigating the incident.
———
Police received a report of a noise complaint on Nichols Street.
———
Police responded to a verbal altercation on McBride Street. Police deescalated the situation.
Lawrence Township
Yesterday, at 9 a.m. police responded to the Economy Inn for a report of drug paraphernalia being found in a room. Upon arrival, police were informed the drugs were found in a handbag underneath the bed and the air conditioning unit had been damaged.
Police obtained information on the people who stayed in the room. The suspects are a 32-year-old Clearfield man and a 31-year-old Clearfield female.
The investigation continues.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
State Police at Rockview
State police are investigating a scam that involved someone having the victim send someone they met over the internet Google Play and Apple iTunes cards.
———
A mother and daughter engaged in a verbal altercation that turned physical. The 27-year-old and 59-year-old Philipsburg females were both cited for harassment.
Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
Joseph McKee, 23, of Sykesville was arrested for DUI-controlled substances on S. Brady Street in Sandy Township Monday at 7:15 p.m. in Sandy Township.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
Monday, a Bell Township resident reported a PFA violation. The investigation continues.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.