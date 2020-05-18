State Police at Clearfield
Robert Roach of Woodland allegedly assaulted a 39-year-old State College man at a home on Pine Top Road in Bradford Township on May 1 at 6:34 p.m. The victim was transported to UPMC Altoona for treatment. Charges were filed against Roach.
———
State police are investigating a burglary a house on Maple Street, Morris Township, Saturday. According to the state police, someone gained access through an unlocked Bilco basement door during the overnight hours and removed 160 feet of copper pipe worth $100. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On May 12, at 10:32 p.m. police received a report from Clearfield Borough police that there was an unconscious male behind the wheel of a vehicle at the intersection of Rockton Mountain Highway (US-322) and Turnpike Avenue.
The male was identified as Joshua Quigley, 41, of Clearfield. Police determined he was under the influence of a controlled substance while on probation. Clearfield County Probation put a detainer of Quigley and he was taken to the police station for an evaluation by the department Drug Recognition Expert.
He was then transported to the Clearfield County Jail on the probation detainer. Charges are pending.
———
Police responded to a report of retail theft at Walmart on May 14. According to police, Kelce Oswalt, 22, of Olanta used the self checkout line and scanned the UPC code from a package of Ramen noodles and tried to leave with merchandise worth a total of $250.78. She was apprehended by Walmart staff before she left the store.
Oswalt also had her six-month old child with her and she was found in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia while in custody.
———
On May 9 at 2:24 p.m., police were asked to check on the welfare of a male inside a vehicle on River Road. The male was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was possessing controlled substances.
He was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Charges are pending lab test results.
———
Police responded to Hyde for a report of a male passed out along Washington Avenue on Wednesday. Police found the male was under the influence of a controlled substance and was found to be in the possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The male, Jesse Kitko, 37, of Houtzdale was placed in the Clearfield County Jail.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
State Police at Rockview
Sunday police investigated a known male for DUI in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. The investigation continues.