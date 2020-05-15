State Police at Clearfield
Tuesday at midnight, Autumn Rougeux, 33, of Madera was driving a Jeep Patriot on Blackburn Road in Bigler Township when she lost control of her vehicle while negotiating a sharp left curve. The vehicle went off the road and struck a tree. Rougeux then fled the scene and did not report the crash to police.
She was cited for several violations including driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Rougeux was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
———
Wednesday, police attempted a traffic stop on a 1990 Honda Accord on Mutton Hollow Road in Bradford Township but the driver failed to stop and fled the scene. A pursuit was initiated, which lasted for eight miles. The chase ended when the vehicle crashed. The driver then fled on foot.
Police determined the driver was Travis Jackson, 30, of Clearfield. Charges are pending.
Clearfield Borough
Police were dispatched to the area of Turnpike Avenue in reference to a report of a female tackling a male in the street. Police arrived and deescalated the situation. Charges to be filed.
———
Police responded to a report of a vehicle not maintaining its lane position while driving. Police located the vehicle and driver at a residence and the driver was found to be fatigued.
———
Police were notified of an individual driving without a license. Police responded in the area but could not locate the vehicle.
———
Police responded to a report of two individuals having a physical altercation in the street. Police separated the parties involved.
———
Police were notified of a noise complaint pertaining to fireworks.
———
Police conducted a vehicle stop and found the driver was highly intoxicated.
———
Police responded to a report of an individual operating a vehicle without a license. Police located the vehicle but found the operator to have a license.
———
Police received a report of harassment. Police are investigating the incident.
Lawrence Township
Police were notified that Carl Goss, 57, of Clearfield had entered a residence in violation of a Protection From Abuse order. While inside he called another female who he had been ordered to cease contact with. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was charged with trespassing, harassment and contempt for violating a court order. Goss was located in the area of Nichols Street and was placed in the Clearfield County Jail.
The victims were a 59-year-old female and a 39-year-old female.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
State Police at Rockview
Police initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of E. Maple Street and S. 2nd Street in Philipsburg, Centre County, Wednesday at 4:47 p.m. Police found that the driver was in possession of drug paraphernalia and the passenger had a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia. The two people involved were Ashlin Dodge, 25, of Madera, and Alec McCready, 25, of Philipsburg.
Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
Wednesday there was a false alarm at a Beers Road residence.
———
A 41-year-old Phillips Creek Road resident reported that her 15-year-old son used her bank account without permission to buy two games for his Playstation.
———
Thursday, a 27-year old Firetower Road resident reported a bear broke through a window and climbed on to her porch. Upon arrival officers searched the area and could not locate the bear.
———
A 20-year-old Midway Drive man was taken to the emergency room by a family member after he was injured when he and his 18-year-old boyfriend got into a physical altercation at their residence. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
Treasure Lake Security reported that someone damaged the marquee at the Ski Lodge on Thursday.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.