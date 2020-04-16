Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
The state police are investigating an access device fraud. A 77-year-old Osceola Mills man reported he received fraudulent charges totaling $189.37 to his bank account. The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
Someone removed batteries and several gallons of industrial oil from Swisher Contracting along Hoopup Road/Shawville Highway in Bradford Township Wednesday at 2 a.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
Someone entered the Minit Mart in Morris Township and removed an automotive air freshener holder and a roll of aluminum foil yesterday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
State police investigated an incident of harassment. A 31-Julian man subjected a 31-year-old Philipsburg woman to unwanted physical contact Wednesday along Irwin Drive Ext. in Decatur Township
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
Police received a report of a Protection From Abuse violation and harassment. Police investigated and discovered between March 20 and April 1, Stephen Termin, 48, made numerous attempts to contact the female victim through text and Facebook messages as well as using multiple third party individuals. The victim has an active PFA against Termin and charges were filed and a warrant has been issued for Termin’s arrest.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Termin are asked to contact the Lawrence Township Police Department.
Curwensville Borough
Police responded to an assault along Center Street in which a female was transported by EMS from the scene and a male was taken into custody.
Police were contacted concerning a suspicious person who was residing in a lean-to in the area of Station Street and Railroad Street off the railroad tracks. The property owner advised that nobody should be staying there and the individual was not located; however, the camp was taken down by police.
Police took a female into custody after she was found to have active warrants through a sheriff’s office in New York state.
Police were contacted in reference to a counterfeit $100 bill that was used at a local business. The investigation is ongoing.
Police were contacted in reference to found property at the Curwensville Commons. A wallet was turned over to police which was then delivered to the owner.
A suspicious vehicle was located along Cooper Road in which individuals were found to be fishing in the area and were advised they were not allowed as it was private property and the landowner did not wish for people on his property.
Police responded to a Filbert Street residence for a reported fight in the area of Thompson Street and South Street. The owner has not yet been able to be contacted about the wallet and is able to pick it up at the police station if it is able to be described.
Police were contacted concerning a harassment by communication incident. The individuals were advised to no longer have any contact with each other which they agreed to do.
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
A crash was reported in Falls Creek Borough on April 13 at 3:19 p.m. Jerry E. Fye, 69, of Falls Creek, was traveling south in a 2011 Cadillac SRX on Third Street when Maria E. Gresco, 27, of Rockton, was attempting to make entry onto 3rd Street in her 2018 Chevrolet Cruze and failed to make a safe stop at the stop sign and partially entered Third Street. The Cadillac struck the Cruze and it to spin in a counter clockwise direction before it struck a Penelec utility pole. The Cadillac continued to travel south off of the roadway and struck a post with five mailboxes, traveling through private property where it struck a parked 2008 Chevrolet Silverado. Gresco was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois by ambulance for suspected minor injury.
On March 28 a known 37-year-old man of Falls Creek and a 38-year-old female of Falls Creek engaged in a verbal argument that turned physical. Charges were filed at District Court 54-3-02.
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
Sometime between March 16 and April 1, unknown actors entered two storage units and removed a 300 watt Predator generator from a location on Tyrone Pike in Rush Township, Centre County. The victims were two males, age 52 and 49, of Philipsburg.