Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
Police investigated a road rage incident that turned physical at the intersection of U.S. Route 322 and Irwin Drive. The suspect fled the scene. Investigation ongoing.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
On Aug. 26, a 34-year-old Falls Creek woman lost control of her vehicle while traveling on West Long Avenue Extension, causing her vehicle to slide onto Guy Avenue in the path of a vehicle driven by a 49-year-old DuBois man, causing the two to collide. Moderate damage and no injuries reported.
———
On Aug. 27, a vehicle driven by a 72-year-old DuBois woman slowed to make a right turn off South Brady Street when a vehicle driven by a Grampian woman hit her passenger rear bumper. No injuries reported and both vehicles were driven from the scene.
———
On Aug. 29, Walmart employees saw a female put Sharpies in her purse and attempt to leave the store without paying for them. Charges pending.
———
A 48-year-old Timblin man attempted to take $622.90 worth of merchandise from Walmart without paying for it. Charges are pending.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.