Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

Police investigated a road rage incident that turned physical at the intersection of U.S. Route 322 and Irwin Drive. The suspect fled the scene. Investigation ongoing.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

No report.

Local News Coverage

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

On Aug. 26, a 34-year-old Falls Creek woman lost control of her vehicle while traveling on West Long Avenue Extension, causing her vehicle to slide onto Guy Avenue in the path of a vehicle driven by a 49-year-old DuBois man, causing the two to collide. Moderate damage and no injuries reported.

———

On Aug. 27, a vehicle driven by a 72-year-old DuBois woman slowed to make a right turn off South Brady Street when a vehicle driven by a Grampian woman hit her passenger rear bumper. No injuries reported and both vehicles were driven from the scene.

———

On Aug. 29, Walmart employees saw a female put Sharpies in her purse and attempt to leave the store without paying for them. Charges pending.

———

A 48-year-old Timblin man attempted to take $622.90 worth of merchandise from Walmart without paying for it. Charges are pending.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

Tags