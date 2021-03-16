HYDE — Lawrence Township Police received a report of multiple vehicle break-ins that occurred Monday night into Tuesday morning in the Washington Avenue/Hyde area of Clearfield.
Police are currently investigating the incidents. The public is reminded to secure all valuables and lock vehicles overnight due to the increase in crime.
Also, remove any an all firearms from vehicles. Suspects are looking for cash, electronics and firearms.
Anyone who witnesses any suspicious activity or individuals observed during late night hours are asked to call Clearfield County 911 and make a report. Without individuals calling and reporting activity, the police are unaware of what may be occurring in the neighborhood.