State Police at DuBois
On Aug. 29 on state Route 255 in Sandy Township, a 27-year-old female of Punxsutawney was traveling south and was stopped for several traffic violations. While speaking with her, signs of impairment were observed. SFSTs were conducted that showed impairment. She was subsequently arrested for DUI along with other summary traffic charges pending blood results.
———
On Aug. 28 at 11:19 a.m., troopers responded to a crash on Chestnut Grove Highway (U.S. Route 219) near Irishtown Road in Bloom Township, Clearfield County. A 2006 Pontiac G6 driven by Christine A. Troll, 19, of Somerset was traveling north negotiating a right hand curve when the driver lost control and traveled off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a side of a house about 60 feet from the road, coming to a final rest beside the house. The driver refused transport and was not injured.
———
On Aug. 27, a 58-year-old Grampian woman reported that a 17-year-old male of Curwensviille damaged two small Trump signs in the victim’s yard on Greenville Pike in Bloom Township. Charges filed through District Court 46-3-01.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Aug. 25 a a 58-year-old male of the 500-block of W. Main Street in Mahaffey Borough reported that someone had filed for pandemic assistance under his name and social security number. The investigation remains open.
State Police at Rockview
On Aug. 22 at 12:58 p.m. on state Route 970 in Rush Township, Centre County, troopers responded to a single vehicle crash near the 1600-block of State Street. A 2004 Harley Davidson driven by Robert F. Reams of Osceola Mills was traveling south when a deer ran into the path of the motorcycle. The vehicle struck the deer and came to a controlled final rest in the south lane. Reams and his passenger were transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center by Moshannon Valley EMS for minor injuries. Mountain Top Vol. Fire Co. assisted on scene.
———
Between Aug. 25 and Aug. 26, a 71-year-old Snow Shoe man reported the theft of a Trump Pence sign from his property on the 100-block of East Olive Street in Snow Shoe Borough, Centre County. There are no suspects.