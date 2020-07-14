Lawrence Township Police have arrested Jason Peters, 43, and Danielle Yontosh, 45, both of Clearfield, for allegedly selling crystal methamphetamine.
According to the grand jury presentment, undercover agents with the state Attorney General’s Office and Officer Zachary Cowan of the Lawrence Township Police Department, who is also a member the Clearfield County Drug Task Force, facilitiated the purchase of about one or two grams of methamphetamine on six different ocassions. The agents paid $100 per gram for the methamphetamine.
All of the transactions involved a confidential informant and some involved an undercover agent and a CI.
The purchases occurred on April 26, 2019, May 10, 2019, June 24, 2019, Aug. 27, 2019, Nov. 26, 2019 and Jan. 20.
Peters was present at all of the transactions; Yontosh was present at one of the transactions.
All of the transactions took place at Peters’ business, Peters Tinting and Detailing, when it was initially located on Air Stream Way in Hyde and later when the business was moved along to the Clearfield-Curwensville Highway.
Peters is charged with 12 counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, which are ungraded felonies, criminal use of a communication facility, a felony of the third degree; and conspiracy-possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, an ungraded felony.
Yontosh is charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
According to the Lawrence Township Police, both Peters and Yontosh are currently housed in the Clearfield County Jail. Yontosh’s bail is set at $100,000 monetary. Bail had not yet been set on Peters as of last night, according to court documents