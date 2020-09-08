Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Monday at 7:31 p.m., a motorcycle crash occurred on Sylvan Grove Road, Cooper Township. Daniel J. Confer, 45, of Drifting, lost control while negotiating a right curve in the roadway. Confer sustained an injury and was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center by Moshannon Valley EMS. Winburne Fire Department also assisted at the crash scene. Confer was wearing a helmet.
———
On Sunday, a 62-year-old Osceola Mills woman contacted PSP Clearfield and reported her telephone and internet weren’t working on Pruner Street, Osceola Borough. The woman discovered that a cable outside her residence had been cut by unknown suspect(s).
———
On Saturday at 1:48 p.m., a crash occurred on Crooked Sewer Road, Boggs Township in which a motorist impacted a wooden post with a house number on it, went down a small, steep embankment and impacted multiple small trees. It is believed the driver had a medical emergency which is what caused him to lose control. The driver did not appear to be injured in the crash. Clearfield EMS and BJW Fire Department assisted on scene.
———
On Thursday at noon, Joseph Michael Ryan, 52, of Coalport, intentionally damaged an 86-year-old Coalport woman’s property on Railraod Street.
———
On Sept. 1 at 4:17 p.m., a crash occurred on Brisbin Street, Houtzdale Borough. A vehicle traveled too close to the western side of the roadway and struck a legally parked vehicle. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the driver is requested to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
———
On Aug. 29 at 1:30 a.m., a driver was observed committing traffic violations on Wolf Run Road, Lawrence Township. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver, Hunter Bumbarger, 21, of Clearfield, was discovered to be under the influence. The suspect was arrested for driving under the influence.
———
On Aug. 28 at 4:20 p.m., troopers responded to an altercation on Brisbin Street, Houzdale Borough. A 28-year-old Houtzdale woman intentionally spit on a 31-year-old Houtzdale woman. The younger woman was cited for disorderly conduct.
———
On Aug. 28 at 3:43 p.m., a crash occurred at the intersection of Walton Street and Summit Lane, Decatur Township. Hassel H. Hockenberry, 72, of Morrisdale, attempted to make a left turn and was hit by a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old West Decatur boy. Hockenberry was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for suspected minor injuries. Mountain Top EMS and Columbia Fire Company assisted on scene.
———
On Aug. 27 at 5:44 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 879, Girard Township. Rosemary M. Fitzkee, 36, of Frenchville, was driving when she failed to notice Amanda S. Owens, 40, of Frenchville, slowing to negotiate a right turn. Fitzkee’s vehicle hit the Owens vehicle. No injuries were reported and LeContes Mills Fire Department assisted on scene.
———
On Aug. 8, police received a report of a stolen trailer and stolen golf cart on Philipsburg Bigler Highway, Decatur Township. Anyone with information is asked to please contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On Aug. 4 at 12:14 a.m., troopers received a report of identity theft between a mother and daughter on Simpson Street, Gulich Township involving a 21-year-old Tyrone woman. Troopers are investigating.
Clearfield Borough
Police were provided a tip in reference to a man attempting to purchase a firearm while also containing an active warrant. Police made contact with the man.
———
Police responded to a report of children chasing an adult man with sticks. Police arrived on scene and found that the man had yelled obscenities at the children resulting in the children chasing him. All parties involved were given a warning for their actions.
———
Police received a report of illegal fireworks being lit in the area of East Sixth Street. Police checked the area with negative results.
———
Police received reports of political yard signs being damaged and/or stolen. Police are investigating the incidents.
———
Police were dispatched for a suspicious person walking around a vehicle. Police arrived and located a man who was searching for a skunk in the area.
———
This department assisted Curwensville Police with transporting a 302 patient to the ER. The patient later attempted to escape the hospital but police responded and assisted with transport to a different facility.
———
Police responded to a report of two individuals harassing each other in reference to the purchase of a vehicle. The parties were warned of their actions.
———
Police responded to a report of a suspicious man knocking on doors and windows of a Turnpike Avenue residence. Police arrived in the area but were unable to locate anyone in the area.
———
Police responded to a report of an altercation between two individuals East Locust Street. Police arrived in the area and deescalated the situation.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
Police assisted Lawrence Township Police with attempting to locate a missing vehicle.
———
Police located a dog that was seem in the area of Susquehanna Avenue near South Side Subs. Animal Control was notified and the dog returned home.
———
Police responded to a Thompson Street residence where a resident felt that her house had been broken into. Upon investigation, the door did not appear to be tampered with.
———
Police responded to a local business to remove an unwanted individual. The individual was advised to not come back to the premises or they would be arrested for trespassing.
———
Police responded to a motor vehicle accident near Irvin Park in which a car had overturned. No injuries were reported in the incident.
———
Police responded to an accident involving a bicyclist along Route 879. A woman had struck a rock and was thrown from her bicycle. She was then transported by EMS.
———
Police assisted Clearfield Jefferson Crisis with taking a woman to the Clearfield Hospital for a mental health evaluation.
———
Keys were turned in to police that were lost in the area of the Blue Cow and the Little League Field.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Aug. 23 at 6:05 p.m., a crime occurred as an unknown suspect gained access to a 34-year-old Penfield woman’s CNB card and made a fraudulent purchase in the amount of $1,953.89 at a Best Buy in Minnesota.
———
On Aug. 3 at 8 a.m., a burglary occurred on Evergreen Road, Brady Township. Unknown suspect(s) removed numerous batteries from construction equipment, cross over wire/terminal connectors, two fire extinguishers, an on/off fuel valve and a spigot valve. They also removed off-road diesel fuel from a tank on a coal mine site. The unknown suspect(s) also damaged a lock on a trailer, removed oil from inside the trailer, and dumped numerous vehicle tires in a pile on the property. This investigation continues.
———
On July 23 at 12:33 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted tor traffic violations on I-80 West, Sandy Township. The driver, a 22-year-old Dearborn, Mich. man, was found to be impaired by a controlled substance. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a small amount of marijuana. Charges are pending.
DuBois City Police
Sept. 6
At 12:11 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200-block of North Third Street for disturbance in the street. Officers did not locate any persons in the area upon arrival.
———
At 2:13 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 600-block of West Washington Avenue for a domestic disturbance. It was determined that the disturbance was verbal in nature and alcohol related. Officers cleared without further incident.
Sept. 5
At 12:42 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of East Weber Avenue for a suspicious female. The female was located inside her vehicle upon arrival. It was determined that the female was in the area to visit a friend.
———
At 10:44 p.m., officers were dispatched to Penn Highlands Hospital for an intoxicated man threatening staff and attempting to leave. The man had fled the emergency room prior to the officer’s arrival. The man was observed on video surveillance exiting the basement. The male drove away in a dark-colored Subaru station wagon.
Sept. 4
At 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of First Street and East Second Avenue for a report of possible gun shots. Officers located several college students walking back from a local establishment. One of them had slapped a road sign several times causing the disturbance.
———
At 9:21 a.m., officers were dispatched to North Fourth Street for a domestic disturbance. The woman stated that her husband had pushed her during an argument. The man stated that he would leave for the day. No injuries were visible or reported and no charges filed.
———
At 9:08 a.m., a man was observed to be under the influence in Brown Alley. The man was also found to be in possession of marijuana. The man was released to a nearby friend and charges are pending.
———
At 11:26 a.m., officers were dispatched to a 911 hang up call at Farmer’s National Bank on Beaver Drive. It was determined to be an accidental dial by an employee.
———
At 4:58 p.m., officers received a report of a hit and run vehicle crash at the DuBois City Park. The witness observed a vehicle back into a park bench causing severe damage. The witness was able to provide a vehicle registration of the suspect vehicle. The case is under further investigation.
———
At 10:18 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle on Quarry Avenue after observing the vehicle strike a curb and commit several traffic violations. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol. The driver was released to family members and charges are pending.
———
At 10:34 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300-block of Olive Avenue for a disturbance. The reporting party stated that her neighbor had thrown a glass ash tray at her during an argument. Officer’s were unable to make contact with the suspect. Charges are pending.
———
At 10:19 p.m., officers were dispatched to Tractor Supply on Beaver Drive to assist the ambulance with a medical issue.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
Police are investigating a theft of American, POW, and PA flags. The ropes were cut and the flags stolen from the Veteran’s memorial that is located on Main Street, Coalport Borough, between Aug. 25 and Sept. 1. Anyone with any information about this theft are asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police.
State Police at Rockview
On Sept. 2 at 6:24 p.m., a single vehicle, reportable crash occurred on Route 144, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. A 16-year-old Hollidaysburg boy was driving when he lost control of his vehicle and slid off the roadway into an adjacent roadside ditch. Seatbelts were worn by the driver and three passengers and no injuries were reported.