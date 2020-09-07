Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Sept. 5, police responded to a domestic dispute in progress at an apartment on the 100-block of Valley View Drive involving a knife. Upon arrival it was learned from the victim that Chase Abbott chased her with a knife, threatening to kill her and her family. Abbott was later taken into custody and housed in Clearfield County Jail.
———
On Sept. 7, police received a report of retail theft at Walmart in Clearfield. Upon investigation, Michael John Wells, 50, of Clearfield was found to have failed to scan merchandise displayed for sale via self checkout. A review of in-store surveillance video resulted in additional finding of prior retail thefts. Wells was charged at District Court 46-3-02.
———
Police are currently investigating a possible attempt to purchase a firearm by a person not to possess at Rural King. A 34-year-old male suspect of Philipsburg has been identified, and confirmation of disqualifying history is being pursued.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
Sept. 5
At 12:42 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of East Weber Avenue for a suspicious female. The female was located inside her vehicle upon arrival. It was determined that the female was in the area to visit a friend.
———
At 10:44 p.m. officers were dispatched to Penn Highlands DuBois for an intoxicated male threatening staff and attempting to leave. The male had fled the emergency room prior to the officers arrival. The male was observed on video surveillance exiting the basement. The male drove away in a dark colored Subaru station wagon.