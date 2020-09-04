Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Monday at 10:56 p.m., a crash occurred at the intersection of Kylertown Drifting Highway and Rollingstone Road. Toby J. Chencharick, 21, of Morrisdale was struck from behind by a hit and run vehicle. The vehicle then fled the scene and continued north on Route 53. Chencharick was able to get his vehicle to the Kylertown truck stop and contact PSP. Chencharick was uninjured. Chencharick believed the vehicle to be a full size white Dodge or Chevrolet truck with front end damage.
———
On Sunday at 9 p.m., an Osceola Mills man contacted PSP and reported that he sent a live video of himself engaging in sexual activity to unknown suspect(s) whom he thought was a woman interested in meeting/dating him. The suspect(s) then advised the man that they had a copy of the video and were going to send the video to the man’s family members via Facebook if he did not send money to West Africa.
———
On Sunday at 8:52 a.m., police responded to check on the welfare of two individuals asleep in a vehicle on Country Air Lane, Bradford Township. Upon further investigation, a 35-year-old Philipsburg woman and a 44-year-old Morrisdale man were found to be in possession of numerous items of drug and related drug paraphernalia.
———
On Sunday at 2:03 a.m., a crash occurred on Ginter Morann Highway, Gulich Township, Clearfield County. This crash occurred as Raymond R. Rowles, 18, of Houtzdale, was driving too fast and drove off the right side of the roadway, losing control of his vehicle. The vehicle then crashed into a utility pole, shearing it in half. Rowles then overturned and slid across the road coming to an uncontrolled final rest on its roof on the southbound side of the roadway. Rowles was transported to UPMC Altoona to be evaluated and treated for suspected injuries. PSP Clearfield was assisted on scene by Houtzdale VFD and Houtzdale/Ramey EMS.
———
On Aug. 28-20, police received a report of a damaged mailbox on Drane Highway, Decatur Township. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On Aug. 27, police received a report of a stolen license plate from a 43-year-old Morrisdale man. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On Aug. 26 at 6:40 p.m., police were contacted about an altercation on Lower Hollow Road, Graham Township. The incident began as a verbal argument over the ownership of firewood. It was reported the verbal argument turned physical as a 66-year-old Morrisdale man pushed a 30-year-old Brisbin woman to the ground. Charges are pending.
———
On Aug. 19 at 6:26 a.m., police arrested a man for driving under the influence and drug possession on Small Street, Gulich Township. Charges are pending.
———
On Aug. 18 at 3:51 p.m., a crash occurred as Samantha E. Shankle, 26, of Kittanning, drove off the left side of the highway and lost control. The vehicle then traveled across both striking an embankment and overturning. Shankle then fled the scene. Shankle was cited for numerous citation through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Aug. 16 at 3:40 p.m., a 22-year-old Madera man’s motorcycle was stolen on the 200-block of Spruce Street, Bigler Township. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On Aug. 15 at 1:43 p.m., police received a report of a man passed out in his car in a driveway on Allport Cutoff, Graham Township. Upon arrival, contact was made with a 23-year-old Osceola Mills man and he was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Criminal charges are pending.
———
On Aug. 7-8, a 58-year-old Winburne man was contacted by unknown suspect(s) via text message. The suspect(s) claimed to be from Publishers Clearing House and stated the man had won money. The man then sent $260 in gift cards with the understanding that he was going to receive $1,000,000 in return. This investigation is ongoing at this time.
———
Police are investigating a theft that occurred on Laura Street, Chester Hill Borough between Aug. 5 and Aug. 6. A 45-year-old Columbia man believes items were stolen but may have misplaced the items. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
———
On Aug. 2 at 11:59 p.m., police investigated a two vehicle crash on Main Street, Grampian Borough. A 43-year-old Grampian man was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and was charged with driving under the influence and other related summary traffic violations.
———
On July 7 at 5:38 p.m., Richard Gearhart, 42, of Olanta, was caught trespassing on a 57-year-old Olanta man’s property on the 7400-block of Curwensville Tyrone Highway, Knox Township. Gearhart has been cited for trespassing on this property on four prior occasions. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
———
Police are investigating a Nov. 1 –Nov. 30, 2019 incident in which damaged property was reported on Rolling Stone Road, Cooper Township.
———
On Tuesday at 7:39 p.m., John Bratton, 43, of West Decatur was placed under arrest for suspected driving under the influence on Martins Road, Brisbin Borough, and was tested at Clearfield Hospital. John Bratton, 43, of West Decatur was then transported to Clearfield County Jail.
———
On Tuesday at 10:17 a.m., police arrested a Curtis Cooley, 28, of Philipsburg, after a domestic incident on the 200-block of Knox Run Road, Cooper Township. Charges have been filed.
———
On Aug. 24 at 9:01 a.m., a dog was shot by an unknown suspect on the 500-block of Summit Road, Cooper Township. Anyone with knowledge about the incident is encouraged to call PSP Clearfield.
———
On Aug. 20 at 11:50 p.m., police arrested a man for driving under the influence and drug possession on Elizabeth Street, Osceola Borough. Charges are pending.
———
Between March 1 and May 15, incidents allegedly occurred in which an 11-year-old Clearfield girl’s aunt and her live-in girlfriend physically abused her on Pebble Road, Graham Township. These incidents were reported to CYS and referred to PSP Clearfield. This investigation is ongoing.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to East Pine Street for a noise complaint. Police made contact with the individuals and advised them of the complaint. They agreed to keep the noise down.
———
Police initiated a vehicle stop along Smith Street for a traffic violation. Police found the driver to have an active arrest warrant, in possession of drug paraphernalia and an altered inspection sticker. The man was transported to the jail on the warrants and charges are pending.
———
Police responded to the area of Sansone Avenue for a report of a dirt bike being driven on the roadway.
———
Police were requested to check on an individual along East Walnut Street who suffers from Mental Health issues. Police found everything to be okay.
———
Police responded to East Locust Street for a disturbance taking place. Police arrived and found that an altercation had taken place between a husband and wife. Police were able to handle the incident on scene.
———
Police responded to Daisy Street for a vehicle that was to be smoking. Police arrived and found the vehicle had smoke coming from under the hood. Police located a man inside the vehicle. The man was removed from the vehicle as the Fire Department arrived on scene. The man was found to be intoxicated. Charges are pending.
———
Police were dispatched to a residence on Daisy Street involving a verbal confrontation between two individuals. Police arrived on scene and deescalated the situation.
———
Police responded to a report of an intoxicated woman in the area of East Market Street. Police located the woman and she fled from officers. The woman eventually stopped, and she was taken into custody.
———
Police responded to a report of a driver fueling a company vehicle at a local gas station. The driver had fueled the vehicle, but the company’s credit card had declined, and no other forms of payment were available. The incident was handled civilly.
———
Police were dispatched to a Daisy Street residence for a disturbance. It was reported that an A/C Window Unit had been pushed into the residence and onto the caller’s bed while he was sleeping. Police are investigating.
———
Police responded to assist EMS Crews with a patient who was undergoing cardiac arrest. The patient was transported to the ER.
Lawrence Township
On Wednesday at 3:50 p.m., police were called to the area of Old Erie Pike and Hogback Road for a man who was wandering the roadway in a state of disorientation and confusion manifesting under the influence of a foreign substance. Officers attempted to assist the man, Joseph Lee Harzinski Jr., 36, of Curwensville, in finding a friend or relative to take him in when he began rambling his words and sentences and making no sense. Harzinski was taken into custody after and transported to the County Jail on charges of public intoxication.
———
On Wednesday at 10 a.m., Lyndsey Reynolds, 36, was brought in to Clearfield County Jail on a series of charges and after being processed, a small ziplock bag containing a brownish crystallized substance was found on the ground under her. Substance later tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine and charges are pending lab results.
———
On Aug. 22 at 6:22 p.m., police were dispatched to Walmart for a report of a retail theft. Officers were advised that the suspect was still on scene and that she had just thrown a drink at Walmart staff. Officers made contact with the suspect, Ashleigh Moats, and escorted her out of the store. Charges have been filed.
———
On Friday at 12:24 a.m., police were dispatched to Sapp Brothers Truck Stop for a report of a suspicious woman that was believed to be under the influence. Upon officers arriving on scene and conducting their investigation, it was discovered that the woman, Alma Poskovic, 24, of Ohio, was in the possession of drug paraphernalia. Poskovic was housed to Clearfield County Jail and charges were filed.
———
On Thursday at 10:33 p.m., police responded to a possible domestic reported to be taking place within a vehicle that had last been seen pulling into the old Auto Oasis Car Wash. Officers arrived, and made contact with Lacey Levesque, 30, of Curwensville in physical control of the vehicle, who was determined to be under the influence. Contact was then made with a 30-year-old Clearfield man who had visible injuries from the domestic. The woman was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw, then released to a responsible party. Charges are pending at this time.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Aug. 20 at 12:29 a.m., police investigated an incident of driving under the influence on Fairview Road, Decatur Township, involving a 28-year-old West Decatur man. This investigation is ongoing.