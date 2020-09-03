State Police at Clearfield
On Wednesday at 3:33 p.m., Stephen Payne, 30, of Roaring Springs, was taken into custody by PSP Clearfield on the 100-block of West Presqueisle Street, Chester Hill Borough, for having active arrest warrants out of Blair County. Payne has also been charged with false identification to a law enforcement officer.
———
On Wednesday at 7:47 a.m., a crash occurred on Miriam Street, Ramey Borough. Kyle A. Jasper, 18, of Smoke Run lost control on the wet roadway due to a sudden rainstorm. Jasper’s vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and struck a culvert. Jasper was evaluated by Mountain Top Fire and EMS and released at scene.
———
On Wednesday at 1:36 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 East, mile marker 112.4, Bradford Township. Jingzhe Zhang, 47, of Los Angeles, Calif., failed to merge prior to the transition area where traffic shifts out of the right lane due to lane closure. Zhang struck multiple traffic control devices coming to final rest within the work zone. Zhang sustained no injuries.
———
On Tuesday at 10:43 a.m., a 35-year-old Port Matilda man’s motorcycle was reported stolen on the 3500-block of Morrisdale Allport Highway, Morris Township. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On Tuesday at 10:41 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted on a 40-year-old Curwensville man on State Street, Curwensville Borough for driving on a suspended license. The man was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Charges are currently pending blood results.
———
Police are investigating the scattering of rubbish which has been occurring over the last three weeks, from Aug. 12 to Sept. 1. Unknown suspect(s) are dumping their garbage along multiple Bradford Township roads, namely Doc Welker, Bear Hill and Millstone roads. Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.