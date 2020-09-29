Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Sunday at 3:47 p.m., a crash occurred on Larch Alley, Brisbin Borough. The driver, John T. Bratton, 43, of West Decatur, drove his vehicle off the left side of the roadway, colliding with several fence posts. Bratton fled the scene until his vehicle became disabled on Poland Street. Bratton then fled on foot and was found in a residence along Irvin Avenue. Several signs of intoxication were displayed and Bratton was arrested for driving under the influence. Bratton was not injured in this crash. Citations for numerous traffic violations as well as DUI were filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
———
On Sunday at 12:47 p.m., unknown suspect(s) stole a cupboard door from a property on Garcelon Street, Brisbin Borough. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On Sunday at 5:43 a.m., a crash occurred on Main Street, Coalport Borough. A vehicle struck a legally parked vehicle owned by Jean E. Daughton, 76, of Coalport, which was parked on the right side of the roadway. Daughton’s vehicle was propelled forward onto the curb of the sidewalk. The other vehicle fled the scene.
———
On Saturday at 8:21 p.m., police were called to service for a domestic violence case on Telcott Street, Morris Township. While on scene, it was determined William Sypin, 29, of Allport, was creating a public disturbance and was taken into custody and cited with disorderly conduct.
———
On Saturday at 2 p.m., Justin Anderson, 31, of Coalport, struck a person with a broom on the 7600-block of Heverly Boulevard, Beccaria Township.
———
On Sept. 23 at 11:41 p.m., police arrested April Fry, 48, of Morrisdale, after she was asked to leave Nittany Minit Mart in Morris Township, and required a police response to do so. Charges have been filed.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Feb. 24, a 59-year-old DuBois arrived at the station to report a bad check someone had written him on the 2600-block of Helvetia Road, Brady Township. This investigation remains open pending contact with the suspect. Charges are pending.
DuBois City Police
Sept. 27
Police were called to DuBois Logistics for a report of a trespasser. Officers arrived and learned a truck driver had arrived an hour and a half early for his scheduled delivery. Security asked him to leave. The driver left for a few minutes only to return. Officers made contact with the driver and directed him from the property.
———
Police were called to Osburn Avenue and DuBois Street for a suspicious vehicle. Officer arrived and located the man owning the vehicle. Nothing criminal was afoot.
———
A DuBois Street man called and reported he was being harassed over Facebook. The male reported having been befriended by an unknown woman. He checked her profile out and believed it to be legitimate. They began to exchange messages when the woman profile sent a nude photo. The profile then requested one of the man. The man willingly complied. When he did, the other profile began demanding money or claimed he’d be arrested. Police advised the man to report the profile to Facebook, block the account and not to send nude photos in the future.
———
Two men from West DuBois Avenue reported being harassed by a roommate. The two men were advised to speak with the house manager and their complaint was not criminal.
———
A Chestnut Avenue man reported a former girlfriend and roommate entered the house while he was not there and removed her belongings. The man was advised a crime had not been committed and suggested he change the locks.
———
A Maple Avenue man’s bank account had been used several times in Florida. The man reported having never been to Florida. The man was advised to contact his bank immediately to have his account closed and begin the process of recovery.
Sept. 26
A woman on Shaffer Avenue had her vehicle keyed. The vehicle provided the name of a suspect and the investigation is ongoing.
———
Police were called to the City Park for a report of possible vandalism at both Heindl and Stern Field. There were field supplies scattered about, equipment moved and items tampered with. It was learned there was no damage. Police are reviewing surveillance footage and will possibly cite anyone identified for trespassing.
———
A wallet was turned in to police. Police were able to make contact via a third party and return the wallet.
———
Police were called to the area of East Long Avenue and Brady Street for a report of a homeless woman. Officers checked her welfare and she declined any assistance.
———
Police were called to Robinson Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived and spoke with the man and woman involved. It was determined no assault had taken place and there were no grounds for an arrests.
Sept. 25
Police were called to a domestic disturbance in the area of East Weber Avenue. Officers arrived and located the involved parties. There were no cause for arrest. One male had an active warrant, but the issuing authority did not want him taken in to custody.
———
A man from State Street reported having received harassing phone calls from an ex-girlfriend. Officer contacted the woman and she advised she had received mail/calls from bill collectors looking for him and she was letting him know. No citations were warranted.
———
Police located a woman suffering the effects of methamphetamine while sitting in the passenger seat of a parked vehicle on North Main Street. The woman was not in possession of any narcotics or drug paraphernalia. She was released to her mother and father.
———
Police were called to Sheetz on North Brady Street for a shoplifter. The man was located and found to be an out-of-state resident. He was then taken to Clearfield County Jail until such time he could be arraigned in lieu of filing charges delayed.
———
Police were called to Locust Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived and spoke with the man and woman involved. There was no cause for arrest. The man left the residence for the night.
Sandy Township
The Sandy Township Police Department is conducting two separate death investigations, both incidents occurring on Saturday Sept. 26 in Sandy Township. At approximately 12:19 p.m., police were dispatched to a Cayman Landing residence for a deceased 43-year-old woman. The police are working with the Clearfield County Coroner to determine cause of death. At approximately 8:00 p.m., police received a report of a man laying unresponsive in a grassy area near the interstate entrance on SR 255. Upon arrival officers determined the man to be deceased; this was confirmed the Clearfield County Coroner. An autopsy will be performed. Police would like to assure the public that there is no danger to the public in relation to either incident. More information will be released when investigations are complete.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Sunday at 8:43 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on East Main Street, Mahaffey Borough for an equipment violation. The driver of the vehicle, a 52-year-old Westover man, appeared to be impaired and was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence.
———
On Wednesday at 8:48 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on a motorcycle for a moving violation on Cecil Hurd Highway, Newburg Borough. The driver on the motorcycle, a 44-year-old York man, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Saturday, police received a call regarding two different domestic disputes that had occurred within the past three days on North Tenth Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. During the investigation, it was determined that an incident on Thursday, involving a 40-year-old Philipsburg woman and a 39-year-old Philipsburg man, became physical. Charges will be filed against the man at a later date.