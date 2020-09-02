Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
On Wednesday at 12:27 a.m., police received a report of an assault. A victim was struck by a known man for reasons unknown. Victim required several stitches as a result and the incident is under investigation.
On Aug. 8 at 3:42 p.m., police responded to a report of an unconscious man in a vehicle in a parking lot on Route 879. Upon arriving on scene, police discovered Joshua Shaw, 33, of Curwensville, unconscious behind the wheel of his truck. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Shaw was under the influence of a controlled substance. Shaw was then taken into custody and transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for the purpose of a legal blood draw, to which he ultimately refused. Shaw was then transported to the Clearfield County Jail where he was housed on a 48-hour detainer. Charges were filed.
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
On July 10 at 9:06 p.m., a theft occurred from a business on Bennetts Valley Highway, Huston Township in which a 30-year-old DuBois woman stole a Rexall Lice Killing Shampoo Kit.
DuBois City Police
Police were dispatched to Q-Care on South Main Street, for a man at that location who was to have a 302 warrant for his arrest. Upon arrival, police made contact with the man. He was transported to Penn Highlands, where he was escorted to the ER. Officers assisted staff as needed and then cleared.
Police met with a man regarding getting his belongings back from an ex-girlfriend. The ex-girlfriend dropped off a card she forgot that she had in her possession. The man was advised that all other personal belongings needed to be filed through the Magistrate’s office due to it being a civil matter.
Officers were advised a vehicle was being repossessed from Patterson Avenue and one from South Main Street.
While on patrol officers observed a white Ford parked on North High Street with a damaged driver’s side mirror damaged. The officer was unable to located the vehicle owner.
Police received a report of harassment. A man called and stated someone wrote a vulgar word on his fiancée’s vehicle over night in the moisture.
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
On Aug. 25 at 5:43 p.m., police were advised by a property owner on the 100-block of Executive Drive, Reade Township, Cambria County, that there were suspected marijuana plants growing on his property without consent. The property owner was approached by Kenneth Sacolic, 50, of Fallentimber, and asked to not call the police and let him “dispose” of the plants. Sacolic fled prior to police arrival. Appropriate charges will be filed.
State Police at Rockview
On Sunday at 2:39 p.m., a vehicle fire occurred on I-80 West, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County approximately one mile from the Snow Shoe Exit. The driver, Humberto Membreno Amador, 71, of Fort Wayne, Ind., suffered suspected minor injuries.
On Saturday at 1:23 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on West Sycamore Road, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. The driver, a 24-year-old Karthaus man, was arrested for driving under the influence, drug possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending.
On Saturday at 12:59 a.m., troopers stopped a 31-year-old Morrisdale woman for a traffic violation on Spruce Road, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. The woman was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for DUI.
Police are currently investigating an indecent assault that occurred on Friday on North 13th Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County.
On Aug. 22 at 12:58 p.m., a single vehicle crash occurred near the 1600-block of State Street, Rush Township, Centre County. Robert F. Reams, 58, of Osceola Mills, was driving when a deer ran out into the motorcycle’s path. Reams and his passenger, Toni A. Reams, 54, of Osceola Mills, were transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for minor injuries. Police were assisted on scene by Mountain Top Fire Department and Moshannon Valley EMS.