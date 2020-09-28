Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Friday at 6:33 p.m., a one vehicle crash occurred on I-80 west near mile marker 128, Graham Township. A 17-year-old Cranberry Township boy was driving when he fell asleep behind the wheel and lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle traveled off the right berm and impacted with an embankment before overturning onto its passenger side. The boy was not injured and was wearing a seat belt.
———
On Thursday at 7:20 p.m., police received a call regarding an individual not willing to leave a residence on the 100-block of North Railroad Street, Woodward Township. Christine Nolan, 34, of Houtzdale, was at a residence on North Railroad Street, was asked to leave, and refused. The complainant related that Nolan was highly intoxicated at that time. Nolan was located and was visibly intoxicated. Further investigation is ongoing through PSP Clearfield.
———
On Thursday at 9:14 a.m., Clayton Hickman, 36, of Reynoldsville, W.Va., and a 31-year-old Houtzdale woman were involved in a verbal dispute on Ridge Street, Bigler Township. During the dispute, Hickman caused damage to a cell phone and a vehicle that were both present at the scene. The man was charged with two counts of criminal mischief.
———
On Wednesday at 8:40 a.m., Emily Daye, 18, of Philipsburg, was arrested for harassment by communication on the 100-block of Doe Hill Road, Bradford Township. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Wednesday at 3:04 p.m., a crash occurred on Houtz Street, Woodward Township. Ashley E. McGary, 32, of Houtzdale, was driving when she went into the opposing lane of travel and struck the mirror of a vehicle driven by David A. Rebar, 61, of Houtzdale. McGary continued driving. Rebar’s mirror struck him in the arm, neck, and ear, causing him to bleed and sustain minor injuries.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a noise complaint on East Walnut Street. Police arrived in the area and located the source of the noise to be coming from a gathering inside a residence. The occupants agreed to quiet down.
———
Police received a report of flowers being removed from the veteran’s memorial. Police are investigating the incident.
———
Police responded to a report pertaining to damage of a vehicle. The incident was to have been taken place overnight. Police are investigating.
———
Police responded to a report of a physical altercation occurring between two individuals. The individuals were then observed to get in a vehicle and leave the area. Police located the vehicle and found the driver to be intoxicated. Charges pending.
———
Police responded to a report of a suspicious man in the area of East Cherry Street. Police arrived and located the man in question. The man was found to possess a warrant. The man was informed to contact the appropriate agency to satisfy the warrant.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Wednesday at 8:10 a.m., a one vehicle crash occurred on Carson Hill Road, Brady Township. Leonard W. Shrecengost, 43, of Punxsutawney, was driving when he negotiated a curve to the left and lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle overturned, sliding approximately 100 feet and striking a sign, a fence, and eight different mailboxes. Shrecengost’s vehicle came to a final rest off the east side of the roadway, on its side, facing north. Police were assisted on scene by Brady Township Fire Department and DuBois EMS. Possible injuries were reported.
———
On Aug. 12 at 12:56 p.m., police while on routine patrol checked the welfare of two individuals parked at Kyle Lake, Washington Township, Jefferson County. While speaking with the two, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia were observed in plain view. A 30-year-old DuBois woman is facing charges through Magisterial District Judge Bernard E. Hetrick’s office.