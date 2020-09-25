Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Monday at 9:23 p.m., a 43-year-old Curwensville man, who was not identified by police, was stopped for an equipment violation on Croft Road, Goshen Township. It was then determined he was driving while under the influence of drugs. He also had a variety of drugs and drug paraphernalia with him. Charges are pending toxicology results.
———
On Monday at 7:07 p.m., a crash occurred on Interstate 80 West near mile marker 126, Bradford Township. There was a back log of traffic and one vehicle stopped on the roadway coasted backward, hitting another vehicle.
On Sept. 16 at 10:22 p.m., police were called to Fairview Road, Decatur Township. Derek Diehl, 27, of Osceola Mills was found trespassing on a 55-year-old Philipsburg woman’s property. Charges are pending.
On Sept. 6 at 5:35 p.m., Alicia Horsey, 35, of Morrisdale, was stopped for a traffic violation on Crooked Sewer Road, Boggs Township. Subsequent investigation indicated that Horsey did not have an ignition interlock machine in the vehicle she was driving, which she was required to have. Charges were filed through District Court.
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
On Thursday at 1:51 p.m., officers were contacted by the Clearfield Alliance Christian School staff, they believed a person was standing in the neighbor’s yard with a rifle while students were outside, causing the school to go into lockdown. Through the course of the investigation it was found that the defendant, Shawn Yeager, 55, of Clearfield, placed a mannequin on his property, dressed in army attire, holding a homemade rifle that was not real, but appeared to be real. The look-a-like gun was removed from the scene and Yeager was charged with Disorderly Conduct.
On Thursday at 10:38 a.m., a two vehicle accident occurred along Clearfield Shawville Highway and River Road intersection. Upon arrival, it was found 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt operated by Kimberly M. Rockey, 47, of Curwensville had struck the rear of a 2013 Hyundai Tucson driven by Kenneth T. Shugarts, 74, of Frenchville. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelt and no injuries were reported. Rockey was cited for careless driving through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
On Sept. 17 at 12:51 p.m., officers were notified by Walmart of a theft from an automobile that occurred in the parking lot on Sept. 16. Officers reviewed video surveillance where a license plate was obtained for the vehicle. A 42-year-old Olanta man, who was not identified by police, was identified as the driver. This incident is pending further investigation
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Police received several reports of vehicles that were entered and rummaged through. Owners were reminded to be vigilant and lock their doors.
Police were dispatched to the intersection of South Brady Street and South Jared Street for a two-vehicle crash. A woman was operating a 2012 Chrysler Town and Country making a right turn onto South Brady Street from South Jared Street. A man was traveling north on South Brady Street operating a 2020 Dodge Ram truck and was attempting to turn left onto South Jared Street when he struck the front of the Chrysler. The Dodge truck sustained minor damage but the Chrysler sustained moderate damage including the front bumper being dislodged. No injuries were reported by either driver. All accident information was exchanged.
Police were dispatched to the intersection of Juniata Street and West DuBois Avenue for a hit and run vehicle crash that occurred. A man stated that he was operating his 2007 Chrysler Sebring traveling west on West DuBois Avenue when the vehicle in front of him stopped abruptly. The driver of the Sebring was unable to stop his vehicle and struck the stopped vehicle in the rear end. The driver of the vehicle pulled onto Juniata Street, stopped and asked if he was alright. The man stated that he was and the driver of the unidentified vehicle left the area. Charges pending.
Police responded to a two vehicle accident at West DuBois Avenue and First Street. A Harley Davidson was lying in the West Bound lane on its right side and the driver was seated on the roadway to the left of the bike. A Honda Civic was stopped in the center turning lane facing in a south eastern direction. The right front of the vehicle was in the east bound lane. The motorcycle driver was transported to Penn Highlands for a leg injury. The investigation continues.
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Thursday at 3:42 p.m., police responded to the 700-block of Berwinsdale Road, Chest Township, for a report of an altercation between family members. A 22-year-old Altoona man and a 39-year-old Irvona woman were identified as the persons involved in the incident. This investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.