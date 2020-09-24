Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Tuesday at noon, police were summoned to the intersection of Route 879 and Cresswood Drive for a report of a hit and run involving a parked car and a commercial vehicle. Upon arrival, it was reported a blue tractor trailer with a white box trailer was observed fleeing the area after striking a parked car in a gravel parking area adjacent to Cresswood Drive. The tractor trailer was then seen traveling west along I-80.
The vehicle was later located by Falls Creek Snappy’s by members of the Sandy Township Police. The Pennsylvania State Police Motor Carrier Enforcement Team was called to the scene to inspect the tractor trailer. Numerous violations were discovered which rendered the truck out of service. Sandy Township Police cited the driver, Ridwan Shakur, 49, of Little Rock, Ark., for equipment violations.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Wednesday at 3:02 p.m., police received a call regarding an ID theft where an 85-year-old Philipsburg woman’s social security account was hacked on Dogwood Drive, Rush Township, Centre County. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Tuesday at 10:53 a.m., police observed a 43-year-old Philipsburg woman walking on North Second Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. The woman was known to have a warrant out of the Centre County Sheriff’s Office. The woman was placed into custody and found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair’s office.