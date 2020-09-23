Bigler Township Regional Police
Clearfield Borough
While on patrol, police observed a woman known to contain a warrant walking on Nichols Street. Police made contact with the woman who was then taken into custody.
While on patrol, police observed a man known to contain a warrant walking on the sidewalk of Park Avenue. Police made contact with the man who was then taken into custody.
Police responded to a report of a man harassing a woman at a Nichols Street residence. The man reportedly had left the scene prior to police arrival. The caller refused to pursue prosecution.
Police located a stolen motorcycle at a South Fourth Street residence. The motorcycle was towed from the scene. Police are investigating the incident.
Lawrence Township
State Police at DuBois
On Monday at 2:35 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on the 200-block of Commons Drive, Sandy Township. A consent search was done on the vehicle. Andrew Hamilton, 33, of Bronx, N.Y. was found to be in possession of marijuana and assorted drug paraphernalia. Charges have been filed through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
On Sept. 16 at 6:17 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on the 4800-block of Chestnut Grove Highway, Bloom Township. Dayton Nixon, 46, of Grampian displayed signs of being impaired by a controlled substance. A small amount of marijuana was also found within his vehicle. Nixon was transported to the Clearfield County Jail due to having an active bench warrant. Charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
DuBois City Police
Police were dispatched to Hubert Street. for a report of a theft from a motor vehicle. Upon arrival, police spoke with the caller who advised someone rummaged through her vehicle and stole Vape pods. The door was left ajar from the incident, which caused the battery to die. Investigation continues.
Police were dispatched to contact a man in reference to a theft from his vehicle. The man reported that someone stole his portable oxygen machine. Investigation continues.
Police were dispatched to contact a man in reference to his vehicle being rummaged through on Hubert Street. Nothing was taken. Investigation continues.
Police were dispatched to the parking lot on West Long Avenue for a report of a vehicle getting hit. The caller reported that his vehicle was hit by another vehicle’s car door. There was paint transfer and a dent. Investigation continues.
Police were dispatched to the 400-block of West DuBois Avenue in reference to a man, wearing all black, riding a bike on the roadway. The caller was worried some one would not see him and hit him. The caller stated it was going to get dark soon. Police checked the area but the man was not located.
Police were dispatched to the 100-block of North Brady Street to assist EMS with an unresponsive man. Upon arrival, the man was known by officers. EMS was provided with his information and police assisted as needed.
Police were dispatched to call a woman in reference to people causing a disturbance by honking their horns. Upon making contact with the woman, she reported she lives in a duplex and the man who lives on the other side has a political sign making passersby honk. She was advised this was not a criminal issue.
