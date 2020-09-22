Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Saturday at 3:25 p.m., police were contacted in reference to a domestic assault on Sixth Street Extension, Penn Township. A 55-year-old Grampian man struck a 54-year-old Grampian woman with a shovel and pushed her to the ground. The woman then grabbed the man and struck him several times on the head. Charges have been filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
On Saturday at 2:33 p.m., a vehicle was stopped for summary violations on Bee Line Highway, Sandy Township. The driver, a 30-year-old DuBois woman, was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. The driver was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for a legal blood draw. This investigation is ongoing.
On Thursday at 9:58 a.m., a crash occurred on Old Route 322 Highway near Link Road, Boggs Township. William M. McTavish, 74, of West Decatur and Gloria J. McTavish, 74, of West Decatur, were gathering firewood along Old Route 322. Cole L. McGary, 20, of Wallaceton was driving when he impacted their vehicle, which was parked along the roadway. Gloria McTavish was in the bed stacking firewood when McGary’s vehicle hit, and was subsequently ejected out of the bed and sustained an injury to her arm. William McTavish was operating a log splitter which was attached to the vehicle when it was hit. William McTavish sustained an injury to his head and left hand. The persons gathering firewood were transported via ambulance to Mount Nittany Medical Center. McGary sustained a minor injury to his arm but declined medical treatment. Police were assisted by Moshannon Valley EMS and Philipsburg Fire Department at the crash scene. The roadway was shut down for approximately one hour.
On Thursday at 9:56 a.m., a one vehicle crash occurred on I-80 East near mile marker 125, Bradford Township. Rex A. Litz, 62, of Julian became distracted while driving and traveled off the roadway, striking an embankment. No injuries were reported.
Sometime between Sept. 16 at 9 p.m. and Sept. 17 at 8 a.m., unknown suspect(s) entered a 39-year-old Smithmill man’s garage on the 2900-block of Fourth Avenue, Woodward Township. While inside, the suspect(s) removed a zero turn Toro Titan MX mower, two push mowers, a weed trimmer, two gas cans, and some miscellaneous tools. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
Clearfield Borough
Several bad checks were turned in to police after they were passed at a local business. Charges were filed on the individuals.
Punxsutawney Police arrested a woman who held an active warrant. The woman was transported from Punxsutawney to the Magistrates Office where she was arraigned on the warrant.
Police assisted EMS along Park Street with medical emergency.
An abandoned bicycle was turned over to police after it was found abandoned along Nichols Street.
Police responded to Nichols Street for a boy who had fled a residence after an altercation with a family member. Police learned that the child returned home, and police services were no longer needed.
Police responded to a noise complaint along Nichols Street. Police searched the area and could not locate anything.
Police located a female along East Market Street who had an active arrest warrant through the department. The woman was taken into custody and was able to supply the funds needed.
Police are investigating the theft of a 2016 black and green Kawasaki motorcycle. The motorcycle was removed from a residence along Spruce Grove Lane in Clearfield sometime 6 and 10 p.m. on Sept. 18.
A baggy of suspected methamphetamine was located along Daisy Street. Police responded and took possession of the drug.
Police assisted the Clearfield Fire Department with a fuel spill along Nichols Street.
Police responded to Cemetery Road for a report of a suspicious person. Police searched the area, but were unable to locate anyone.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.