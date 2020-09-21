Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Thursday at 3 p.m., contact was made with Kenneth Leigey, 30, of Morrisdale at a parking lot on Bee Line Highway, Sandy Township. Leigey was found to be in possession of a small amount of liquid methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
———
On Wednesday at approximately 4:58 p.m., police responded to a report of an assault that had occurred on the 200-block of Patchin Highway, Burnside Township. Upon arriving on scene, it was determined that Joshua Michael Ridgely, 30, of Cherry Tree and Johnny Lynn Maddox, 23, of Cherry Tree had engaged in a mutual physical altercation. Both sustained minor injuries and were taken into custody and placed in Clearfield County Jail. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
———
On Sept. 10 at 5:37 p.m., a crash occurred on Chestnut Grove Highway, Bloom Township. Carlie J. Waseleski, 27, of Curwensville was driving when a deer entered the road from the west side. Waseleski’s vehicle struck the deer. Waseleski was not injured as a result of this crash.
———
On Aug. 22 at 5:20 p.m., a summary traffic violation was observed on Bee Line Highway, Sandy Township. Upon initiating a traffic stop, Joyce Yearwood, 27, of DuBois provided a false name to incriminate another. During a search incident to arrest, packets of a suspected narcotic were discovered on Yearwood. Charges of driving under the influence and false ID to law enforcement, among others, are pending through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
———
On Aug. 16 at 6:41 a.m., a sexual assault was investigated on Airport Road, Washington Township, Jefferson County. During the investigation, it was determined that Nikenson Paul, 29, of Bronx, N.Y. sexually assaulted a 42-year-old DuBois woman.
———
On Aug. 10 at 5:43 p.m., Brandon Perine, 27, of Penfield was discovered driving under the influence on Diamond Street, Huston Township. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
———
On June 25 at 7 a.m., a patient involved in a crash was being treated at Penn Highlands DuBois, Hospital Avenue, DuBois City, when a small amount of a controlled substance was found by Emergency Room staff. The controlled substance was turned over to PSP DuBois for investigation.
DuBois City Police
Police were dispatched to Shaffer Avenue and Pifer Street for a report of a vehicle accident. Upon arrival, police spoke with a man who was driving east on Shaffer Avenue when a vehicle traveling west had forced him off the road causing him to strike the curb and tear a hole in his tire. The other vehicle was described a silver pick up. Investigation continues.
———
Police met with a man regarding harassment by communication. The man was communicating with a woman over Snapchat and pictures were exchanged. The woman took a screenshot of the man and told him he needed to send her a few thousand dollars. If he did not do this, she would send his picture around. The man blocked the woman immediately.