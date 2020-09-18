Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Tuesday at approximately 1:25 p.m., Ashlee Emigh, 32, of Morrisdale, was found at a residence on Kimberly Lane, Morris Township, after having been properly evicted from the residence the day prior. Emigh had forcibly entered the residence. Emigh was taken into police custody and arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling for burglary, criminal trespass, and criminal mischief. Nevling set the bail at $10,000 monetary. Emigh was unable to post bail and was lodged in the Clearfield County Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 23 at Centralized Court.
On Monday at 12:44 p.m., a crash occurred on Main Street near Mill Street, Coalport Borough. While traveling south, a motorcycle struck the curb and crashed into flower pots that were on the sidewalk. The driver then left the scene. The driver is unknown.
On Sunday at 7:45 p.m., Parker T. Nestlerode, 58, of Smithmill, called and reported to PSP Clearfield that someone had threatened his life and he wanted police action taken. When officers arrived at Nestlerode’s residence on Chestnut Street, Gulich Township, Nestlerode was found highly intoxicated. At no time did anyone threaten his life in any fashion. While police were on scene, Nestlerode began to argue with his intoxicated wife to the point that police had to tell them to calm down.
On Sunday at 3:22 p.m., an incident occurred on the 500-block of Irvin Street, Brisbin Borough. Quentin McQuown, 35, of Brisbin, repeatedly yelled and screamed at Donann Myers, 34, of Brisbin, to give him a phone which she did not have. The argument led to a physical altercation in which Myers subjected McQuown to unwanted physical contact. Both were charged with harassment through District Court.
On Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m., Simon Lee Russell, 32, of Coalport, grabbed a 23-year-old Irvona woman’s backside as he walked past her in Minit Mart, Coalport.
On Sept. 8 at 2 p.m., it was reported to police that a 28-year-old Morrisdale woman, who was not identified by police, put gas into her vehicle at Kwik Fill, Walton Street, Decatur Township, then drove off without paying for it. Charges of retail theft will be filed.
On Sept. 5 at 12:41 p.m., Rocque Devito, 30, of Houtzdale, called State Police because Brittany Zurawski, 31, of Houtzdale, would not give him his car keys, despite the fact he had asked for them several times. This annoyed and alarmed Devito, police said. Upon officer’s arrival to the residence on West Hannah Street, Woodward Township, Devito was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Devito was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Zurawski was cited with harassment.
On Sept. 4 at 11 a.m., an incident occurred on Six Mile Road, Decatur Township. Cory Lynn Fontenoy, 41, of New Millport, used a skid steer to create a path on a New Millport man’s property, causing approximately $500 worth of damage.
Clearfield Borough
Police received a repot of harassment on East Pine Street. Police made contact with the parties involved and warned them of their actions.
Police received a report of a laundry cart being stolen from a local laundry mat. Police are investigating the incident.
Police responded to an Elm Avenue address in reference to a welfare check. The party involved was found to be okay.
Police responded to a School Avenue address in reference to an individual who was refusing to leave the property. Police arrived on scene and found that the individual had already left the residence. The individual was given warning to stay away from the property.
Police were dispatched to an East Seventh Street address for a report of an unknown individual knocking on the side of the caller’s residence. Police arrived on scene but were unable to locate anyone in the area.
Lawrence Township
On Thursday at 1:28 pm., a crash occurred on Rockton Mountain Highway, Lawrence Township. Police were summoned to the intersection of Race Street and U.S. Route 322 due to a two-vehicle crash with no injuries.
Officers reported Miranda J. English, 28, of Wallaceton entered the intersection believing that Edward F. Boulton, 58, of Clearfield was making a right turn onto Race Street, due to the turn signal being activated. Boulton did not turn. As a result, English pulled onto Rockton Mountain Highway and collided with Boulton. Both were wearing their seatbelts and no injuries were reported.
On Wednesday at 10:50 p.m., police were notified of found contraband in an inmate’s property at the Clearfield County Jail. Charges were filed against Sara Peangatelli, 32, of Clearfield for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Aug. 18 at 1:49 p.m., police were notified of a burglary on the 1100-block of Reitz Crossing Road, Washington Township, Jefferson County. A 37-year-old DuBois man, who was not identified by police, forced entry through the back door of an unoccupied residence and took an unknown amount of firearms from within. It is unknown if anything else was taken from within the residence. Anyone with any information about this case should contact PSP DuBois.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.