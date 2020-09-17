Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a local business to retrieve drug paraphernalia that was found on the property. Police retrieved the item and disposed of it.
———
Police received a report of a phone scam that resulted in the victim having $1,400 stolen from her.
The scam involved the victim being manipulated and tricked into purchasing various gift cards and providing the card numbers to the suspect. Police are investigating the incident.
———
While on patrol, police located a wanted man in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the area of Bridge Street. Police stopped the vehicle and took the man into custody. The man was then released as he was able to satisfy the warrant.
———
While on patrol, police located a wanted man in the area of Nichols Street. The man was taken into custody and transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.