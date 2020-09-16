Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Saturday at 10:47 p.m., police arrested Andrew Mandel, 24, of Hawk Run for disorderly conduct after he set off a large firework that went off in a neighbor’s yard on the 300-block of Empire Road, Morris Township. Charges have been filed.
———
On Saturday at 9:13 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 53, Osceola Borough. While driving south, Dennis L. Kephart, 22, of Osceola Mills turned left on a constant blinking yellow signal, when he was to yield to oncoming traffic. Kephart struck a vehicle driven by Madisyn N. Miscavish, 18, of Houtzdale. Both drivers suffered suspected minor injuries.
———
On Saturday at 6:21 p.m., drug related items were found in the woods in the area of the 200-block of Oak Meadow Lane, Morris Township. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Saturday at 6 p.m., Bennett Sederdahl, 32, of Philipsburg went to the Fine Wines & Good Spirits liquor store on North Front Street, Decatur Township, without a mask on. Sederdahl was then asked to put on a mask and he became enraged and began yelling obscene language towards the clerk. Sederdahl was cited with disorderly conduct.
———
On Friday at 11:52 p.m., a verbal altercation which became physical occurred on Morrisdale Allport Highway, Morris Township. Cody Hudish, 27, of Grassflat was taken into custody and charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, public drunkenness, resisting arrest, and multiple other summary/traffic violations.
———
On Sept. 10 at 5:57 p.m., police responded to Lamb Drive, Morris Township. After arrival, it was determined that a prior felon had possession of a firearm. Another man at the scene was cited with harassment. The two men have been identified as John Suder, 54, of Morrisdale and Rodney Conklin, 40, of Morrisdale.
———
On Sept. 9 at 7:14 p.m., police were contacted in reference to a found set of keys with an orange tag. The keys were found near Walton Street, Decatur Township. The tag on the keys reads “131379A OJ T&C”. Anyone with information regarding the owner of the keys are requesting to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
———
Sometime between Sept. 8-11, items were stolen from a 50-year-old Manheim man’s open garage on the 1400-block of Brown Hollow Road, Goshen Township. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On Sept. 7 at 5:48 p.m., police responded to a 300-block of Graham Station Road for the report of a domestic altercation. Upon investigation, it was determined that both Samantha Huss, 30, of Philipsburg and Steven Kelley, 40, of Philipsburg were subject to physical contact from one another. Both have been cited accordingly.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Tuesday at 6:54 p.m., police responded to a report of an intoxicated woman walking along River Road. Upon arriving on scene, officers discovered that Kimberly Luzier, 39, of Clearfield was heavily under the influence of alcohol. Luzier was then taken into custody and transported to Clearfield County Jail where she was housed on a 48-hour detainer.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
Police received a report from a woman saying that her son ran away approximately half an hour prior to her calling. She provided the information, but called back and stated he returned home.
———
Police spoke with a woman in reference to multiple unemployment checks she received in the mail. She stated the checks looked legitimate, but stated they were mailed to a wrong address and she did not file for unemployment compensation. She took the checks to Career Link to validate the checks. She was informed that the checks were fraudulent and requested she mail them to unemployment office in Harrisburg with an attached letter. No further action.
———
A woman reported that the railroad crossing arm had landed on the top of her vehicle while she was stopped waiting for a train to pass.
———
While on patrol, police observed a vehicle that was crossing over the center yellow line several times and then would swerve back into his lane of travel. The vehicle then swerved to the right and come close to striking the guide rail. Police stopped the vehicle and make contact with the male driver. Police detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from this person. The man performed a series of field sobriety tests. Police placed the man under arrest for DUI. He was transported and released to his girlfriend. Charges pending.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Monday at 4:14 p.m., a crash occurred on Port Matilda Highway near Fairway Drive, Rush Township, Centre County. Dakota J. Reidenbach, 25, of Boliver, Ohio, and Albert L. Young, 52, of West Decatur were the drivers involved in this incident.
———
On Sept. 5 at 11:23 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop for a suspended registration plate on Port Matilda Highway, Rush Township, Centre County. Further investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old Boalsburg woman, was in possession of a small amount of marijuana.
———
On Sept. 5 at 6:21 p.m., police stopped a vehicle for speeding on the 3600-block of Port Matilda Highway, Rush Township, Centre County. Further investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle, Billie Jo Hugar, 40, of Houtzdale, was in possession of marijuana. A passenger, Kirk Bloom, 32, of Woodland, had several warrants stemming from different counties. Bloom resisted arrest while being taken into custody.
———
Police are currently investigating a sexual assault that occurred several years ago on Pine Glen Road, Burnside Township in Centre County.