Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
A fishing pole was turned in to the police department after it was located by a citizen in Irvin Park. If identified, it can be returned to the owner.
———
A set of keys were turned into the police department with a Kia Key Fob attached.
———
Police responded to Curwensville Commons for a report of an individual trespassing with warrants. The individual was found to not currently have any warrants for their arrest and was advised of the trespassing complaint.
———
Police responded to a noise complaint along Filbert Street. Residents are reminded that it is unlawful to set off fireworks in close proximity to neighbors.
———
Police responded to the area of the Oak Hill Cemetery for a report of possible juveniles in the area with flashlights. No persons were located.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Monday at 1:08 a.m., police conducted a vehicle stop on Five Points Road, Burnside Township after observing traffic violations. Police determined the driver, a 36-year-old La Jose woman, was impaired and subsequently arrested the woman for driving under the influence. This investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Monday at 6:44 a.m., police responded to a crash on I-80 West, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. Collyn A. Bennett, 21, of Curwensville fell asleep and drifted off the roadway. He woke up and tried to correct the vehicle but lost control, causing the vehicle to roll over the embankment. Bennett sustained suspected minor injuries.
———
On Friday at 10 a.m., an incident occurred as a 26-year-old Philipsburg woman provided a suspect with four gift card numbers through text message on Thompson Street, Rush Township, Centre County.
———
On Sept. 6, police received a call for a criminal mischief incident on East Presqueisle Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. A 40-year-old Philipsburg woman’s shed was damaged. This investigation is ongoing.