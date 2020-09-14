Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Clearfield police assisted a motorist who had locked their keys inside their vehicle along Bridge Street.
———
A man was found to have an active warrant after he was located along Leavy Avenue.
———
Police located a man along Bell Street who was being disorderly. The man was found to be intoxicated and in possession of marijuana. Charges are pending.
———
Police responded to East Market Street for a reported domestic between a man and woman. Police responded but were unable to contact anyone.
———
Police assisted EMS along South Fourth Street for a patient that was having a seizure.
———
Police responded to a trespassing complaint along Park Avenue. Police report that the woman had permission to be there, the complaint was unfounded.
———
Police were called to North Front Street for a disorderly complaint. Police report that someone was using a megaphone to yell obscenities from a vehicle. Police checked the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.
———
Police located a man along Nichols Street that held an active warrant. The man was able to satisfy the warrant.
———
Police located a vehicle along Nichols Street that had a car alarm activated. Police were able to make contact with the owner who came out to verify that nothing was missing from the vehicle.
Lawrence Township
On Aug. 1 at 3:14 p.m., police received a report from Walmart Asset Protection, detailing multiple thefts of soft drinks over a three month period by Ronald Thorp, 54, of Clearfield. Charges are pending.
———
In at least 18 incidents from May 9 through June 22, Frank Cusick, 39, of Clearfield, and Christi Evans, 37, of Clearfield, were observed under ringing items at the Walmart self checkout. A total of 376 items costing $4,179.29 were under rung. Charges have been filed.
Curwensville Borough
Police responded to a traffic complaint on Thompson Street where a motorist had pulled down a cable line. The motorist was assisted with backing out onto State Street to complete further deliveries.
———
Police responded to a complaint of messages being written on individuals’ mail on Schofield Street.
———
Police assisted Clearfield State Police with attempting to locate a truck which was driving slowly past residences on Bloomington Avenue Extension. The vehicle was not located.
———
Police were contacted regarding an abandoned vehicle in the area of Naulton Road and Bailey Road. The vehicle was marked as abandoned.
———
Police received a report of fraud where an area resident was contacted by an individual claiming to be his grandson who was involved in an accident and needed money. Please be aware of these scams.
———
Police arrested a man at the Curwensville Commons on outstanding warrants.
———
Police arrested a man along Muller Street on outstanding warrants.
———
Police observed a man whom was wanted in the area of the Central Hotel. The man was taken into custody after the warrants were confirmed to be valid.
———
Police assisted Clearfield State Police along Ridge Avenue with a lockout at a residence.
———
Police assisted Lawrence Township Police with an ongoing investigation.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Wednesday at 8:58 p.m., a traffic stop was attempted on the 1700-block of Oklahoma Salem Road, Sandy Township. A 29-year-old Curwensville man was driving a motorcycle and initially stopped, but then fled. A pursuit ensued, but only lasted a few minutes until the man was forcibly removed from the motorcycle. Charges of fleeing and eluding and other related traffic violations are pending through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Friday at 6:28 p.m., police responded to I-80 West, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, for a suspected disorderly conduct incident involving a 60-year-old Snow Shoe man and a 22-year-old Knox man. After interviews were conducted accordingly, it was determined that charges would be filed through Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair’s office. The Knox man was charged with disorderly conducted and harassment.