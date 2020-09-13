State Police at Clearfield
On Sept. 4, a 20-year-old Philipsburg male was stopped for a traffic violation on the 2900-block of Kylertown Drifting Highway in Cooper Township. It was determined he was driving under the influence of drugs. Charges pending toxicology results.
———
On Sept. 11 at 2:16 p.m., Jonathan Pennington, 20, of Clearfield was traveling south on Morrisdale-Allport Highway in Morris Township on a dirt bike not registered to be on the roadway. The driver stopped and it was discovered he was under the influence of drugs and was arrested for DUI.
———
On Sept. 6 at 12:15 a.m. Frederick Pelka, 30, of Osceola Mills was found by PSP on Cotohisc Road south of Kylertown Drifting Highway highly intoxicated to the point that he was falling and rolling around in high weeds and a ditch after he exited a vehicle, which was parked on the roadway. He needed assistance to get back to the vehicle.
———
On Sept. 9 at 7:02 p.m. on Rockton Mountain Highway/Yeager Lane in Pine Township, a 67-year-old male of Clearfield was stopped for speeding. It was then determined that he had been driving under the influence of alcohol. Charges pending toxicology results.
———
On Sept. 9 at 1:48 p.m. on the 300-block of Stronach Road, Penn Township, Dustin Welder, 33, of Grampian allegedly was involved in an assault. After the assault, Welder fled the scene. An arrest warrant has been issued for Welder’s arrest.
———
On Sept. 3 at 8:33 a.m. on the 9400-block of Curwensville Tyrone Highway in Pike Township, a 42-year-old male of Olanta was struck with an unknown object which caused a laceration to his forehead which required stitches. Joseph Harzinski, 24, of Olanta was charged with assault w/ weapon. The investigation is ongoing.
———
PSP investigated an incident of bad checks on Sept. 8 at Smith Custom Services, 414 Red Jacket Rd., Morris Township (West Decatur). Paul Watson, 60, of Johnstown allegedly passed a check for $2,500 without sufficient funds. Charges have been filed.
———
PSP investigated the theft of copper pipe that was taken from an abandoned property in the woods on Sept. 4 on Hale Road in Woodward Township. Investigation ongoing.
———
On Sept. 5 at 12:57 a.m., a 2003 Freightliner tractor trailer struck Gregory J. Holt, 62, of Force, who was also the driver of the truck. Holt was transported to UPMC Altoona for suspected serious injury. No charges filed.
———
PSP investigated a commercial vehicle incident on Sept. 10 at 7:14 p.m. on I80 at mile marker 128 between a 1999 Peterbilt truck driver by Samuel E. Potter, 30, of Ephrata and a 2015 Kenworth Northwest driven by Toriano L. Wilson, 46, of Houston, Pa. No one was injured.
———
On Aug. 16 on the 200-block of Spruce Street in Madera, Bigler Township, a Kawaski motorcycle owned by a 22-year-old Madera man was stolen. Investigation ongoing.
———
On Aug. 22 at 8:34 p.m., PSP found Jacob Smeal, 19, of Morrisdale in the area of Cunard Lane/Morrisdale Allport Highway in possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana that was improperly labeled. Charges filed through District Court.
———
On Sept. 2 at 8:41 p.m. on the 600-block of Plank Road in Gulich Township, a verbal argument turned physical which resulted in a head injury. Barry Fox, 57, of Smithmill,, was transported to Clearfield County Jail to be arraigned. Fox posted bail and was released from custody on Sept. 3. Investigation is ongoing.
———
PSP investigated a harassment by communication incident on Sept. 9 at 12:53 p.m. on the 3200-block of Six Mile Road in Decatur Township. Two female minors, age 17, were cited with harassment to annoy. The victim was an 18-year-old female.
———
On Sept. 9 at 3:35 p.m., PSP a report of a disturbance on McAteer Street in Woodward Township. Upon further investigation, a 40-year-old female of Houtzdale threatened another 40-year-old female of Houtzdale with physical contact. Charges are pending.
———
PSP is investigating an incident that occurred Sept. 9 at 1:30 p.m. on McAteer Street in Woodward Township a 40-year-old Houtzdale woman used racial terms toward two 7-year-old female juveniles of Houtzdale. Criminal charges are pending.
———
On Sept. 6 at 3 p.m., PSP received the report of a potential PFA violation on Sarah Street in Osceola Mills.
———
On Sept. 8 on the 200-block of Spruce Street in Bradford Township, PSP conducted a welfare check. During the course of the investigation drug paraphernalia was discovered within the residence. Investigation is ongoing.
———
On Sept. 6 at 12:08 a.m. on Irvin Street in Brisbin Borough, a 17-year-old female juvenile was receiving unwanted text messages from an unknown male. Investigation ongoing.
———
On Sept. 1 at 6:29 p.m., PSP was contacted in reference to a found motorbike on Dixon Lane in Dectur Township. Calvin Dixon discovered a black motorbike with a blue seat located in a wooded area. There was also a gray hoodie covering the seat of the motorbike and a black and white helmet located under the motorbike. The VIN on the vehicle had been scratched off. Anyone with information regarding the owner of the motorbike are requested to contact PSP-Clearfield at 857-3800.
———
On Sept. 2 at 4:39 p.m. it was reported that a credit card was used to buy a $1,700 computer by an unidentified individual. The victim was a 50-year-old male of the 5700-block of Morrisdale Allport Highway in Morris Township. Investigation ongoing.
———
On Sept. 3 at noon on Railroad Street in Coalport Borough, Joseph Michael Ryan, 52, of Coalport allegedly intentionally damaged real or personal property belonging to an 86-year-old female victim of Coalport.
———
On Sept. 7 at 7:31 p.m., a 2020 Honda CR2500 driven by Daniel J. Confer, 45, of Drifting, was traveling on Sylvan Grove Road and lost control while negotiating a right curve in the roadway. Confer sustained an injury and was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center by Moshannon Valley EMS. Winburne Vol. Fire Co. also assisted on scene.
———
A 62-year-old female of Pruner Street in Osceola Mills contacted PSP and reported her telephone and internet wasn’t working. The victim discovered that a cable outside of her residence had been cut by an unknown person(s) sometime between Sept. 5 and 6.
———
A nine-year-old female of Philipsburg ran across Curtin Street in Osceola Mills in an abrupt manner into a 2004 Toyota RAV4 operated by Brian W. Gunter, 21, of Osceola Mills on Sept. 5 at 7:01 p.m. The child received facial and arm injuries and was transported to UPMC Altoona by Philipsburg Emergency Squad for treatment.
———
On Sept. 1 at 5:40 a.m., a crash occurred on Six Mile Road in Decatur Township. a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Brian E. Mathews, 25, of Osceola Mills, swerved to miss a deer which caused him to drive off of the roadway, traveling a short distance and crashing into a tree. Mathews was uninjured.
———
Curtis Cooley, 28, of Philipsburg, was arrested on Sept. 1 at 10:17 a.m. after a domestic incident occurred on the 200-block of Knox Run Road in Cooper Township.
———
A PSP Fire Marshal was requested to assist BJW Vol. Fire Co. with investigating a structure fire on Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. on Bigler Road in Bradford Township. It was determined that it was accidental in nature.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Sept. 10 at 1:49 p.m. on state Route 119 in Young Township, Jefferson County, a 2005 Honda Element driven by Joshua Smith, 18, of Punxsutawney, was traveling north toward the intersection with Alliance Drive, failed to stop at a traffic light and crashed into a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Denise E. Sunderlin, 64, of Mahaffey. No injuries reported.
State Police at Ridgway
On Sept. 12 at 4:26 p.m., a GMC Sierra driven by David A. Madinger, 84, of Penfiel, was traveling behind a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Mark Zeanchock, 53, of Carrolltown when the GMC’s brake system failed and struck the Silverado in the rear. There were no injuries.
DuBois City Police
Sept. 11
At 2:14 p.m., police were dispatched to the 800 block of Beaver Drive for the report of a male showing pornographic pictures and videos. Upon arrival of officers they made contact with the male and he stated that he was just waiting for his wife and did not have any pornographic materials. Police then made contact with the caller and she advised police that the female who witnessed the incident left. No further action was taken by police.
———
At 2:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of Liberty Boulevard for the report of a 911 hang up call that came from that location. Police searched the area but were unable to locate anyone.
———
At 3:42 p.m., the police were dispatched to an activated burglar alarm at a business on Beaver Drive. Upon arrival of police they found that it was a false alarm.
———
At 9:11 p.m., police were dispatched to check the area around 100 Hospital Ave. Penn Highlands Hospital called and requested officers look for a female who left the hospital against medical advice. They stated that the female still had an IV inserted in her arm when she left. Police searched the area but were unable to locate the female.
Sept. 12
At 8:04 a.m., police were dispatched to a business on Beaver Drive for an alarm for the employee entrance going off. Upon the arrival of police they found that an employee accidentally set the alarm off.
———
At 3:47 p.m., police witnessed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Liberty Boulevard. Upon witnessing this, officers pulled the vehicle over and made contact with the driver. While conducting the traffic investigation police found that the vehicle contained illegal drug paraphernalia inside of it. The investigation continues.
———
At 6:54 p.m., police were dispatched to speak with a female in reference to a theft that occurred at her residence on the 100 block of W. Long Avenue. She advised police that multiple items were stolen from her apartment. She also advised police of possible suspects. The investigation continues.