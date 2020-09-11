Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Aug. 19 at 2:32 p.m., officers received a phone call from Walmart in reference to a retail theft that occurred earlier in the day. The suspect left the scene in a green PT Cruiser, and the license plate number was obtained from video surveillance. The suspect was identified as a 48-year-old Clearfield woman, who was not identified by police, and the incident is pending further investigation.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
Sept. 9
At 8:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 100-block of North Second Street for a disturbance. The complainant advised that there were two adults yelling and children in the residence. The party was advised to keep the noise down.
———
At 1:51 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Medical Arts parking lot on Hospital Avenue for a cat left inside a hot vehicle. The vehicle was gone upon the officer’s arrival.
———
Officers received a report of harassment on the 100-block of West Long Avenue. One of the tenants had thrown water out her window onto persons on the sidewalk below.
———
At 9:25 p.m., officers were requested to assist the ambulance on Daly Street with a woman, who was harassing the emergency medical technicians while they were attempting to tend to a patient.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Wednesday at 11:34 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation on 14th Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. During the course of the traffic stop, Marianne Heeman, 44, of Philipsburg and Todd Askey, 41, of Philipsburg were found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and related paraphernalia. Charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.