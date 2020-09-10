Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Wednesday at 3:35 p.m., police received the report of a disturbance on McAteer Street, Woodward Township. A 40-year-old Houtzdale woman threatened another 40-year-old Houtzdale woman with physical contact. Charges are pending.
———
On Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., police received the report of harassment on McAteer Street, Woodward Township. Upon further investigation, it was determined a 40-year-old Houtzdale woman used racial terms towards two seven-year-old Houtzdale girls. Criminal charges are pending.
———
On Tuesday at 8:09 p.m., police arrived on the 200-block of Spruce Street, Bradford Township for a welfare check. During the course of the investigation, drug paraphernalia was discovered within the residence. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Sunday at 3 p.m., police received the report of a potential PFA violation on Sarah Street, Osceola Borough.
———
On Sunday at 12:08 a.m., a 17-year-old Brisbin girl received unwanted text messages from an unknown man. The investigation is still ongoing.
———
On Sept. 2 at 4:39 p.m., it was reported that a 50-year-old Allport man’s credit card was used to buy a $1,700 computer by an unidentified person. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Sept. 1 at 6:29 p.m., police were contacted in reference to a found motorbike in a wooded area near Dixon Lane, Decatur Township.
The motorbike is black with a blue seat and was found with a gray hoodie covering its seat and a black and white helmet underneath it.
The VIN number of the vehicle had been scratched off. Anyone with information regarding the owner of the motorbike is requested to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Saturday., police received a phone call concerning a theft that occurred around 1 a.m. at the Super 8 Motel. Through the investigation, officers were able to identify both of the suspects, Floyd Russell and Jennifer Barnhart. Both Russell and Barnhart were ultimately arrested and housed in Clearfield County Jail.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
Officers were dispatched on Sunday at 10:48 p.m. to a disturbance on the 200-block of Reade Street, Reade Township, Cambria County. Police have filed non-traffic citations on William Bush, 26, Lucas Morris, 36, and Robert Smith, 37, all of Blandburg, for disorderly conduct.
State Police at Rockview
On Wednesday at 7:31 p.m., a two-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 80 west at mile marker 145.8, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. A vehicle was attempting to merge when it struck another vehicle. One driver did not suffer injuries. The other driver and three passengers, who were not identified, suffered minor to moderate injuries and were transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center. A fourth passenger suffered a head injury and was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center before being transported by medical helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville for further medical evaluation. This investigation continues. Police were assisted on scene by Snow Shoe Fire Department, PennDot, Snow Shoe EMS and Bellefonte EMS.
———
Police are investigating a Sept. 1 incident on East Locust Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Citations for harassment/physical contact were filed against a 38-year-old Osceola Mills man and a 34-year-old Philipsburg woman through Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair’s office.
———
On Sept. 1 at 11:24 p.m., a crash occurred on East Locust Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Richard A. Hudak, 37, of Philipsburg and an unidentified second driver were involved in the crash. No injuries were reported.
———
On Aug. 30 at 7:57 p.m., Mark Hackett, 59, of Osceola Mills was found to be driving under the influence of marijuana on Scott Lane, Decatur Township. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.