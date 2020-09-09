Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police came in contact with a local man on a bicycle who contained a warrant. The man was taken into custody.
———
Police were notified of a noise complaint involving barking dogs inside a residence. Police are attempting to notify the residents of the complaint.
———
Police were dispatched to East Pine Street for a report of a suicidal woman. Police arrived on scene and assisted with transporting her to the hospital for voluntary treatment.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
Police received a report concerning 17 incidents at the Sheetz on North Brady Street, DuBois City, between March 2 and Aug. 10. Randy Schmidt, 64, of DuBois would order food at the Sheetz Made-To-Order kiosk, go in line and pay for the food he had just ordered, and after paying for the food would walk around the store and pick up various food and drink items. Schmidt would then wait for his food at the pickup counter, pick up his food, and walk out of the store with the various food and drink items he had picked up without paying for them. Items stolen over the incidents totaled $80.79.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
Sept. 7
Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress in the Walmart parking lot. Upon arrival, officers located a group of young people who reported they were just messing around wrestling in the parking lot.
———
Officers received a report of two men threatening two women in the Snappy’s parking lot. Officers handled the situation without incident.
Sept. 6
A 20-year-old Hanes Drive woman reported a known man was harassing her. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
Walmart employees reported that a man became angry and causing a scene when employees asked him to leave because he was selling CDs in the store. The man left the area prior to police arrival.
———
Officers were called to a Wasson Avenue residence for a woman yelling and screaming off the back deck of a home. Upon arrival officer locate the woman who reported she was just venting and felt better. The situation was handled without incident.
Sept. 5
A 54-year-old Turkey Farm Road resident called to report church members were playing instruments. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
A 45-year-old Clearfield man reported while in some businesses in Sandy Township, someone hit and caused damage to his vehicle.
———
Treasure Lake Security reported receiving complaints about a resident in Cayman Landing shooting a gun into the ground multiple times. Officers were unable to locate the responsible party.
Sept. 4
A Treasure Lake resident requested officers check the welfare of his elderly neighbor because there were several people gathered in his front yard. Upon speaking with the group it was found that they were church members recording a segment for their church service. The situation was handled without incident.
———
Officers received a report of a dog in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Fusion Buffet. The vehicle was gone upon officer’s arrival.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Saturday at 11:38 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted due to a summary traffic violation on Route 36, Gaskill Township, Jefferson County. Upon making contact with the driver, a 56-year-old Hyde man, marijuana was observed in plain view. The driver was also in possession of a marijuana pipe. A field sobriety test was conducted and the driver exhibited signs of impairment. Driving under the influence and drug charges are pending.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Aug. 28 at 11:26 p.m., police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for summary traffic violations on Morrisdale Allport Highway, Morris Township. Through investigation, it was determined the driver was under the influence of drugs. Charges will be filed pending blood test results.
———
On Aug. 20 at 12:29 a.m., police investigated an incident of driving under the influence involving a 28-year-old West Decatur man on Fairview Road, Decatur Township. This investigation continues.
———
On Aug. 17 at 8:09 p.m., drug paraphernalia was observed in plain view on Curtin Street, Osceola Borough. Charges were filed against a 33-year-old Osceola Mills man through the appropriate Magisterial District Judge’s office.