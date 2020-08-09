State Police at DuBois
On Aug. 6 at 12:10 a.m. PSP responded to a one vehicle crash near 4150 Rte. 219 in Snyder Township, Jefferson County. A 2019 Subaru Crosstrek driven by Kera K. Buchanan, 27, of Penfield was traveling south when she failed to negotiate a curve, went off the roadway and struck a tree where it came to a final rest. Buchanan was transported by StatMedevac to a hospital for treatment of injuries.
———
On Aug. 5 at 6:13 a.m. on SR 255 Bennetts Valley Highway in Huston Township, Clearfield County, a deer made impact with a 2017 Chevrolet Cruz driven by Justin D. Monella, 23, of Penfield. There were no injuries.
———
On Aug. 3 at 10:23 a.m. PSP assisted Clearfield County Probation with searching the residence of Donald Chesnet, 28, of Penfield at McLaughlin Parkway in Huston Township. The search yielded results of a small amount of marijuana and assorted drug paraphernalia. Charges pending at District Judge Ford’s office.
———
On July 15 at 9:30 a.m. a 55-year-old Clearfield woman reported that she was traveling along U.S. Route 322 near Rockton Community Park and believed a stray bullet broke her back passenger window. Investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Rockview
On Aug. 5 at 9:33 p.m. PSP were dispatched to Tyrone Pike in Rush Township, Centre County to an active domestic. PSP were able to separate a 32-year-old woman and 37-year-old man, both of Philipsburg, for the night. Related charges to be filed.
———
On July 28 at 9 p.m., PSP initiated a traffic stop on Locust Street in Philipsburg Borough on an enduro motorcycle. Through contact and investigation of the driver, a 58-year-old Osceola Mills man was found to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and arrested for DUI. Charges are pending.