Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
On Sunday at 2:43 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West, Bradford Township. Thomas A. Carothers, 74, of Clyde, Ohio, struck a guide rail. No injuries were reported. Police were assisted on scene by Clearfield EMS.
On July 30 at 7:45 p.m., Christine Marie Nolan, 35, of Morann made an obscene gesture during an argument which caused annoyance by standing outside her residence on Railroad Street, Woodward Township, and pulling her shorts and undergarments down which purposely exposed herself to others during the course of an argument with nearby people while intoxicated.
On July 30 at 7:04 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Rolling Stone Road, Cooper Township. Michael Beish, 43, of Wallaceton, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed through District Court.
On July 30 at 4:44 p.m., an unemployment claim was opened with a 23-year-old Houtzdale man’s identity.
On July 29 at 4:54 p.m., a crash occurred on Lumber City Highway, Lumber City Borough. Shomari James 2nd, 20, of Upper Marlboro, Md., began to pull out onto the roadway in an attempt to turn left. James’s vehicle turned into the path of travel of a vehicle driven by Shayne M. Evans, 31, of Mahaffey. Evans’ vehicle then continued west and impacted a dirt embankment before coming to final rest on top of a set of railroad tracks facing south. James’ vehicle spun clockwise and came to final rest a short distance after impact, facing west. Both drivers suffered suspected minor injuries and were transported by Rescue Hose and Ladder SVC to Penn Highlands Clearfield.
On July 29 at 2:52 p.m., police received a report that a fraudulent unemployment claim had been made using a 71-year-old Grampian woman’s identity.
On July 29 at 1:35 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 East, Lawrence Township. A tractor trailer driven by Erick Melo, 36, of Loxahatchee, Fla., started to jackknife and struck a vehicle driven by Starlyn Castro, 37, of Bridgewater, N.J. Castro was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Clearfield EMS for evaluation of injury. The roadway was closed for approximately three hours. Police were assisted on scene by Lawrence Township and PennDOT.
On July 28 at 1 p.m., Brenda L. Learn, 57, of Houtzdale made unreasonable noise by yelling across a property on Calara Street, Woodward Township, to another property, to the point that it caused annoyance to nearby people.
On July 28 at 1 p.m., Jacklyn Cormier, 68, of Houtzdale made unreasonable noise by yelling across a property on Calara Street, Woodward Township, to another property, to the point that it caused annoyance to nearby people.
On July 28 at 1 p.m., Peggy S. Shawley, 49, of Houtzdale made unreasonable noise by yelling across a property on Calara Street, Woodward Township, to another property, to the point that it caused annoyance to nearby people.
On July 27 at 6:40 p.m., police responded to Curtin Street, Osceola Borough for a report of a disturbance. Charges of disorderly conduct were filed against four involved persons, including a 20-year-old Philipsburg woman, 21-year-old Osceola Mills woman, a 21-year-old Osceola Mills man, and an 11-year-old Osceola Mills girl, through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
Clearfield Borough
Clearfield police responded to North Third Street for a report of two individuals who held active arrest warrants. Police arrived and located the man and woman. Both of them fled on foot in different directions but were both caught by police. Both were found to have active arrest warrants through the Clearfield County Sheriffs Office and both were found to be in possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia. Both were taken to the Clearfield Jail. Police were assisted by the Clearfield Sheriff’s Office.
Police were called about a man that was unresponsive in the backseat of a vehicle. The vehicle was driving towards the hospital. Police intercepted the vehicle in a nearby parking lot and found a man unresponsive in the backseat. Narcan was administered and the man became responsive. He was found to have multiple warrants from Centre County and Clearfield County Sheriffs Office. A woman who was found with him was found to have an active warrant from the Westmorland County Sheriffs Office. Both were transported to the jail and lodged on the warrants.
Police also handled several minor accidents and parking complaints.
Police assisted EMS at the fairgrounds with two unrelated incidents.
Police responded to an altercation at the fairgrounds involving two women. Police arrived and separated the parties. Nothing physical had occurred and the parties were warned of their actions.
Police were advised by EMS personnel at the fairgrounds of a missing juvenile. Police arrived in the area and assisted with locating the juvenile and returning him to his parents.
While on patrol at the fairgrounds, police observed a woman that had an active warrant. Police made contact with the woman who was then taken into custody.
Police responded to a report of a mental health crisis at a Spruce Street residence. Police made contact with the individual who was seeking help. Police assisted the individual to the hospital.
Lawrence Township
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
On Wednesday at 7:21 p.m., police received a call for an unemployment scam involving a 43-year-old Snow Shoe female victim on West Olive Street, Snow Shoe Borough, Centre County.
On Wednesday at 5:15 p.m., a two vehicle, commercial vehicle crash occurred on I-80 East at the 141.2 mile marker, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. Charles A. Barrett, 54, of Owingsville, Ky. potentially dozed off while driving, rear ending a vehicle driven by David M. Ridley, 57, of Chambersburg. Ridley sustained moderate injuries to his arm and was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center by Snow Show EMS. Barrett was not injured. Police were assisted on scene by Snow Shoe EMS and Fire Police.