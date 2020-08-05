Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
Police were contacted regarding abuse that occurred at a local nursing facility. The investigation is ongoing.
———
Police were contacted concerning harassment issues along Center Street where an individual yelled profanity at another individual. The investigation is ongoing.
———
Police assisted Curwensville Rescue Hose and Ladder Company with a landing zone at the Curwensville High School after a woman had wrecked a pedal bike.
———
Police were contacted concerning a man who was to be following others home in the area of Ridge Avenue. It was determined by police that the man was just walking home in the same direction.
———
Police assisted the Curwensville Rescue Hose and Ladder Company with a reported fire in the area of Hickory and Meadow Street. The incident was found to not be a fire and all units were able to clear the scene.
———
Police stopped a motor vehicle for traffic violations in which a woman was found to have outstanding warrants. After the woman was transported to Clearfield County Jail, she was found to be in possession of contraband in which charges are pending on the incident.
———
Police would like to remind residents that the drug take back box is now located inside the police department and appointments can be made to drop off medication or the medication can be brought to the station during working hours Monday through Friday.
———
Political signs were stolen from a Schofield Street resident. Residents are reminded that this does constitute as theft and trespassing.
———
Residents are also asked that when dropping off recycling to not pile plastic or other materials near the dumpsters. If they are full, please keep the items until the dumpsters are emptied.
Decatur Township
No report.
DuBois City Police
Aug. 3
Officers were dispatched to make contact with a woman regarding a scam. She reported, she received a text from Dr. Pepper inquiring if she would put a Dr. Pepper wrap on her vehicle and the company would pay her $800 a month. She agreed to this and was sent a check for $2,000. She was to cash the check and send it to the installer that was going to put the wrap on her vehicle. The installer was to be in California. The woman cashed the check and touched base with who she thought was Dr. Pepper. They advised her to send Walmart gift cards instead, making it easier to of using banks. She did so and sent the cards. The next day, the bank contacted her and advised it was a fraudulent check. She contacted Walmart and had tried to cancel the cards. They were able to cancel $500 but the other $1,500 was already used.