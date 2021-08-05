Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a report of a disorderly mental health patient at the hospital. Police arrived on scene and deescalated the incident and stayed with the patient until he was transferred to a different facility.
———
Police responded to a report of two people potentially inside a vacant residence. Police arrived and did not locate anyone inside.
———
Police responded to a report of a man and woman engaged in an argument on the sidewalk of South Third Street Police arrived and found the individuals to be heavily intoxicated and in supervision of a small child. One person was found to contain a warrant and was taken into custody. CYS was contacted in reference to the child. Police are investigating.
———
Police assisted Larry The Cable Guy with an escort out of the fairgrounds following his performance at the Clearfield County Fair.
———
Multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia were located by a good samaritan and provided to police for disposal.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
Police responded to a domestic call on Anderson Street. Upon arrival, it was found to be verbal in nature only.
———
Police were called to a Swoope Street residence in reference to several damaged mailboxes. The investigation is ongoing.
———
An abandoned vehicle was located in the parking lot of Goodman’s Foodliner. The vehicle’s owner was identified and subsequently removed.
———
Police were alerted of a burning violation occurring in the Ridge Avenue area. Contact was made with the property owner who was advised to desist.
———
Police have continued to receive reports of unemployment fraud.
———
Police investigated suspicious activity at a George Street residence. Everything was found to be secure and in order.
———
Following a traffic stop was made on Meadow Street, the driver was suspected to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Additionally, the driver was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending.
———
Police responded to the report of a hit and run collision at the Dollar General parking lot. The investigation is ongoing.
———
Police responded to a report of possible trespasses at the Locust Street apartment complex. The investigation is ongoing
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Sunday at 4:04 a.m., police received a call involving an assault that occurred at an outdoor party located near the area of Bark Camp Road, Huston Township. Upon investigation, it has been alleged that a known boy assaulted a 21-year-old Valier man with brass knuckles, knocking him unconscious. While unconscious, a known adult continued to strike the man with a closed fist. The man sustained serious injury and was subsequently taken to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh to receive surgery and treatment. Additionally, the boy struck a 20-year-old Punxsutawney woman with an open hand, causing minor injury to the left side of her face. The suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On July 11 at 1:51 p.m., a crash occurred on Hoovertown Road, Huston Township. A Honda Civic passed a commercial vehicle in a no-passing zone. The vehicles collided and one struck a small embankment. One driver sustained injuries and was transported by Bennetts Valley EMS to Penn Highlands DuBois.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.