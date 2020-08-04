Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Saturday at 10:55 p.m., police were dispatched to Williams Road, Boggs Township for a report of a criminal mischief. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Saturday at 3:15 p.m., a 15-year-old Philipsburg boy punched a 59-year-old Coalport man in the face in an incident on Main Street, Coalport Borough.
———
On Friday at 4:39 a.m., a crash occurred on Miriam Street, Gulich Township. This crash occurred as a driver swerved to miss a deer which had jumped out in the road in front of him. The vehicle traveled off the road and became stuck. Police were assisted on scene by Ramey Volunteer Fire Department. Charges of driving under the influence are pending the results of a blood test, and the driver was uninjured.
———
On July 29 at 10:30 p.m., a crash occurred on German Road west of Genesee Lane, Cooper Township. Logan J. Hollabaugh, 20, of Morrisdale, appeared to drive across the westbound lane and struck a tree located off the north side of German Road. The vehicle then overturned on its passenger side coming to final rest against a tree.
———
On July 23 at 7:52 a.m., police responded to Pine Street, Coalport Borough for an individual creating a disturbance. Upon further investigation, a 61-year-old Coalport man was found in possession of drug and related drug paraphernalia. Criminal charges are pending through the magistrate’s office.
———
On July 22 at 4:44 p.m., police responded to the 700-block of Main Street, Coalport Borough for an alleged criminal mischief incident in which a firearm round was fired into a window. The investigation lead to the arrest of one individual for drug paraphernalia possession. This investigation is ongoing
———
On July 9 at 10:52 p.m., police were dispatched to Bob Road, Jordan Township for the reports of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, it was found that an altercation had occurred and is currently being investigated.
———
On July 4 at 12:36 a.m., a 45-year-old Morrisdale man was stopped for a traffic violation on Meyers Road, Graham Township. Subsequent investigation indicated the man was driving under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending based on the results of the blood alcohol test.
———
On July 3 at 9:37 p.m., a 74-year-old Drifting man was stopped for a traffic violation on Kylertown Drifting Highway, Cooper Township. Subsequent investigation indicated the man was driving under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending based on the results of the blood alcohol test.
———
On June 27 at 7:22 p.m., a two vehicle crash occurred on the 400-block of Walnut Street, Curwensville Borough. Virginia Stone, 19, of Clearfield was found to be in possession of a small amount of suspected marijuana and paraphernalia. Stone was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI. Results showed positive for THC, and charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Monday at 3:15 p.m., officers were requested to respond to Clearfield County Jail for a report of contraband located on an inmate. Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that an inmate, Donald Lee Kline Jr., 45, of Grampian, was in possession of several small plastic bags, which were found to contain crystal methamphetamine. Charges filed.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On July 17 at 11:51 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on South Main Street Extension, Sandy Township. The driver, a 17-year-old Sykesville boy, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.
DuBois City Police
Aug. 3
Officers were dispatched to the 800-block of DuBois Street for a possible burglary in progress. A man advised Clearfield County Control that someone was trying to gain access into his side window. Upon arrival, the man stated the person was possibly on his awning. He never witnessed anyone just shadows. The man also observed shadows in the stock yard of Kohlepps. Officers found no evidence of anyone being on the awning and found no persons in the immediate area. The man had already called 911 several times earlier in the night to report suspicious activity. The man called again stating there were people outside his residence. Police responded and found no one around his place. Neighbors confirmed that there hasn’t been anyone around.
———
Officers were dispatched to CVS Pharmacy for a report of a 911 hangup. Upon arrival, the store was found not to be open. Officers spoke with an employee who was just coming to work and she called inside. They advised they had been cleaning the phones and must have accidentally called. No further action taken.
———
Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Liberty Boulevard and Hoover Avenue for a two vehicle accident with no injuries. Upon arrival, officers noted both vehicles were drivable and blocking two lanes of traffic. Officers requested that they move the vehicles to the DuBois Middle School parking lot to open the traffic lanes and have a safer area to complete the investigation. The first woman was operating her Chrysler, traveling north on Liberty Boulevard when she looked at her phone. She did not see the traffic light change to red and continued into the intersection with Hoover Avenue. The other driver was operating her Nissan, traveling west on Hoover Avenue. She received a green signal and began driving into the intersection when she observed the Chrysler run the light. She braked quickly but the vehicle collided causing moderate damage to both. Both drivers advised that they were not injured and refused medical attention. Officers provided both drivers with accident information exchange sheets and cleared without further incident.