Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

No report.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

On July 29 at 10:06 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on I-80 West, Sandy Township. Vanity Blair, 31, of Canton, Ohio displayed signs of being impaired by a controlled substance and was placed under arrest for driving under the influence. Charges are pending Blair’s blood results through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.

On July 26 at 1:23 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 East, Pine Township. Alexander Clermont, 32, of North Lauderdale, Fla., was driving when, for unknown reasons, he traveled onto the southern berm and then overturned. No injuries were reported.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

On July 26 at 7:30 p.m., a single vehicle crash occurred on Route 36, Westover Borough. Brandye L. Hull, 29, of Irvona was driving and traveled off the berm, and her vehicle overturned onto its roof. Police were assisted on scene by Westover Area Volunteer Fire Department.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

