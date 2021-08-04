Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On July 29 at 10:06 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on I-80 West, Sandy Township. Vanity Blair, 31, of Canton, Ohio displayed signs of being impaired by a controlled substance and was placed under arrest for driving under the influence. Charges are pending Blair’s blood results through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
———
On July 26 at 1:23 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 East, Pine Township. Alexander Clermont, 32, of North Lauderdale, Fla., was driving when, for unknown reasons, he traveled onto the southern berm and then overturned. No injuries were reported.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On July 26 at 7:30 p.m., a single vehicle crash occurred on Route 36, Westover Borough. Brandye L. Hull, 29, of Irvona was driving and traveled off the berm, and her vehicle overturned onto its roof. Police were assisted on scene by Westover Area Volunteer Fire Department.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.